Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Why The Sound Of People Eating Annoys Us So Much

By Charlie
1075koolfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience has finally figured out why the sound of people eating ANNOYS us so much. Scientists in England think they figured out why the sound of other people chewing annoys us so much. According to a recent article on TheGuardian.com, It can activate the part of your brain that’s responsible...

1075koolfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Chewing#Brain Science#Sound#People#Scientists#Eating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Scienceslashdot.org

Research Reveals Why Some Find the Sound of Others Eating So Irritating

There are neurological disorders where auditory stimulus as a potential source for disturbance and stress as been a long known issue. People with Attention Deficit Disorder can become distracted by such sounds making it even more difficult to focus on their work. Likewise people Autism Spectrum Disorder can become overstimulated...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Misophonia study finds why chewing sounds make some people angry

If you feel irrationally angry or upset at certain sounds, particularly the noises that result when someone chews with their mouth open, you may have misophonia. Though the hypersensitivity to these sounds has been popularly known for several years, research into the condition is still slim, but a new study from Newcastle University is helping change that.
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Why Do Some People Not Get High From Eating Edibles?

For those undergoing surgery or using cannabis for pain relief, they may not be able to tap into the therapeutic value of the plant due to their body’s inhibition to process THC like normal. I remember the first time I ate too many brownies, which sent me into a world...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Distractify

What Is the Blue Poop Challenge? Here's Why People Are Eating Blue Muffins

When it comes to social media trends, there's no lack of "challenges" out there to keep folks entertained. Some are for great causes, Remember that viral Ice Bucket Challenge back in 2014? (Have a bucket filled with ice water poured all over you and raise money for the ALS Association.) Some, like the Blackout Challenge, are downright dangerous. And others — like the Blue Poop Challenge — are just so bizarre sounding that people can't help but jump on the bandwagon.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Why DO so many people not feel a thing with their first AstraZeneca jab... but are more aware of the needle going in for their second dose?

When Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca jab in March, he proudly declared that he 'didn't feel a thing' – and it seems others had a similar experience. Anecdotal evidence suggests that many people barely notice their first jab being administered, but are much more aware of the needle going in for their second dose.
AnimalsWashington Post

People love Brood X so much they’re taking cicada-cations

Jessie Fullenkamp still remembers the day in 2004 when she walked out of a building in Cincinnati and found her car — and all the other cars in the parking lot — covered in cicadas. Then a college student, she made a resolution. “I decided at that time: I don’t...
YogaWho What Wear

10 Morning Habits That Make Us So Much More Productive

How you spend your mornings can really set the tone for your day. You know that saying "waking up on the wrong side of the bed?" Well, there's some truth to that, because it can really impact how the day unfolds. How many of you have woken up grumpy, anxious, moody, etc., and just couldn't shake it off for the rest of the day? I know I've definitely been there. And when I wake up in a funk, it doesn't help me focus on getting work done. It can depend on the day, but when I feel "off" in the mornings, I can feel distracted; might get impatient with others; feel uninspired or bored; and even deal with a little bit of sadness and anxiety.
Scienceai-summary.com

Summary: Why Do Data Scientists Get Paid So Much?

The demand for data scientists at a global level is immense and that forms a base for an attractive data scientist salary. The demand for data scientists at a global level is immense and that forms a base for an attractive data scientist salary. Hence, the demand for data scientists...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Why nine times roasted bamboo salt costs so much more than sea salt

Nine times roasted bamboo salt can cost almost $100 for an 8.5-ounce jar. It's made by roasting sea salt inside of bamboo at over 800 degrees Celcius. That labor-intensive process makes bamboo salt the most expensive salt in the world. See more stories on Insider's business page. Following is a...
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Iowa

7 Iowa Farm Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

Iowa’s hardworking farms help feed the world, and some of the state’s restaurants celebrate the industry in a delicious way. From restaurants that serve diners in repurposed barns to cafes located on working farms, there are plenty of places to find a great farm-fresh meal. Feeling hungry? Here’s where to find something delicious. Do you […] The post 7 Iowa Farm Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nutrition1069morefm.com

Is Eating Too Much Hummus Bad for You?

The internet is in freak-out mode after someone stumbled on an article that said eating too much hummus could be bad for you. But is it really something to worry about? The website “Eat This, Not That” posted about it way back in February. And yes, eating too much hummus can be bad, just like eating too much of anything can be bad.
MinoritiesCosmopolitan

AAPI People Have Been Through So Much This Year—I Want to Shout-Out the AAPI Women Getting Us Through It

Growing up, my mother and grandmother were the greatest sources of courage I could imagine. My mother moved to the U.S. from Taiwan to continue her education and become a doctor, and she seemed capable of anything. My grandmother helped raise me and was a pillar of her community, while caring for our family and working as a nurse. As a young girl, these women were unstoppable creators of change in our family and in their communities. As young girls, my sister and I looked to them for guidance, strength, and comfort.