The Must-Have Songs For Your Summer Road Trip

Austin PBS, KLRU-TV is thrilled to announce that Garth Brooks will bid farewell to legendary Studio 6A, longtime home to iconic music series Austin City Limits, with a pair of intimate performances on July 20th and July 21st. This event, originally scheduled for May 24, 2020 and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now feature two nights with the country superstar. Garth Brooks returns to the original Austin City Limits stage where it all began for a memorable send-off to the historic Studio 6A on the University of Texas campus. Austin PBS’s Farewell to Studio 6A: An Evening with Garth Brooks will be a once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic institution and also a fundraiser for the public television station, Austin PBS, that produces the series.