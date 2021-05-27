Puma teams up with Nickelodeon for new "Rugrats" collection

NEW YORK — Iconic brands PUMA and Nickelodeon have come together for an upcoming exciting new collection '90s kids will love.

Officially launching on June 4, the apparel and footwear collection is inspired by the hit cartoon show Rugrats.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved series, the PUMA x Rugrats collection will feature a seven-piece line of styles that can be worn by children and adults.

The collection will retail between $40 and $100 and includes a mashup of T-shirts, hoodies and shorts that have PUMA logos as well as all-star characters such as Reptar and the Pickles' family dog, Spike.

All apparel will primarily only be available in adult sizing.

In addition to clothing, the latest lineup will have three footwear styles including the PUMA Hoops Court Rider x Rugrats (adult sizing only), the Future Rider x Rugrats (kids sizing only) and the PUMA classic Suede x Rugrats (kids sizing only).

Bold, vibrant colors that are reminiscent of Rugrats characters are also included in each shoe's design as a nod to the '90s.

You can snag your faves from the collection starting next month on PUMA's website as well as online. It will also be available to shop at through Foot Locker.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.