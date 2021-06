‘Tuca & Bertie’ is an adult animated series that first premiered as a Netflix Original but was later picked up by Cartoon Network for its Adult Swim block. It is created by Lisa Hanawalt, who previously worked on ‘BoJack Horseman‘ and features a similar array of anthropomorphic characters, mainly the titular female bird-women. The series focuses on the friendship between Tuca and Bertie and their various day-to-day activities, with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voicing the main characters. If you enjoy animated comedies with mature themes or female-centric shows, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ will entertain you, and here’s where you can watch it online.