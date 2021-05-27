Cancel
Yola’s New Single “Stand For Myself” is a Black Feminist Anthem: Stream

Yola has unveiled “Stand For Myself”, the title track off her upcoming sophomore studio album of the same name. Co-written by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys with backing vocals from The McCrary Sisters, “Stand For Yourself” reflects on “Yola’s belief in the possibility of paradigm shift beyond the mental programming that creates tokenism and bigotry, which have deeply impacted her personal life and professional career,” according to a press release.

Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Watch Yola stand for herself

British singer and songwriter Yola, fresh off of a breakout year, will release new album Stand for Myself on July 30 via Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound, and she recently released a video for the album's title track. In it, Yola escapes her confined world on a vintage motorcycle, and the visual cues provide a throwback to the singer's childhood.
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

In Her Power: Yola on New Album, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Learning to Solo

With her 2019 debut album Walk Through Fire, English-born songstress Yola used soul-soaked, country-fried gold to gild the madness of nearly burning to death and the trauma of an abusive relationship. It was a stunning full-length debut that championed survival and individual faith while balancing the nostalgic tendencies of producer Dan Auerbach with the rich integrity of Yola’s delivery. It would’ve been easy– even expected– for the follow-up to retrace its steps, but the universe had other intentions. Stand For Myself finds Yola relinquishing the skin of the survivor and embracing the power of an artist defining what it means to be a black woman or “other” in a 21st Century consumed by racism, poverty, war, and the political indifference compounding the devolution of society. Locked down in Nashville at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yola was nevertheless offered an unobstructed view of the music industry, America, and Great Britain. She’s once again joined by Auerbach and a wealth of talent to bring her songs to life, and if the sound manages to still harken back, it also shines forward with warmth, style, and Yola’s undeniable charisma. Stand For Myself will be released on July 3oth through Easy Eye Sound. Pre-order now!