LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake will be near full-pool level as Memorial Day and the first major wave of visitors arrive this weekend. As of Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. the Lake of the Ozarks water level was measuring at 658.4 feet of elevation, as measured at Bagnell Dam, and levels are expected to rise to near 659 by the day's end. According to today's information, Lake levels are expected to rise to 659.2 feet of elevation on Saturday and Sunday.