Recovery Grants Available

The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program is now open, and will award $420 million to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This payment will be a flat $5,000. To be eligible, a business needs to have started operating on or before December 31, 2020, still be operating in 2021, and have suffered an economic loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic loss may be from lost revenue or increased expenses as a result of the pandemic. The business must have more than $10,000 and less than $7 million in annual revenues.

Goodyear, AZWest Valley View

Goodyear grants available to nonprofits

In the past five years, the city of Goodyear has awarded more than $500,000 through its Community Funding Program to nonprofits. This year, 21 recipients, including All Faith Community Services, Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank, Homeless Youth Connection, Lutheran Social Services and New Life Center, received a combined $114,400.
Small Businesswrfi.org

As State Legislative Session Nears End, Cuomo Proposes Legislation to Waive Taxes on Grants From $800 Million Pandemic Small Business Recovery Program

On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo proposed legislation to waive taxes from money given through the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The Program was passed in the state budget in April. It includes $800 million dollars to be given in direct grants to small business, micro business, and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations.
Michigan StateCrain's Detroit Business

Another $2 million in COVID-19 workplace safety grants available

The state of Michigan has opened another $2 million round of funding to help small businesses, including eligible child care centers, decrease the risk of coronavirus spread through safety and health-related equipment purchased and training. Businesses can apply for matching funds of up to $10,000 through June 18, with awards...
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lendistry Chosen To Administer New $800 Million New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendistry, the only fintech Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in the country, announced today it has been selected to administer a new COVID-19 small business recovery grant program across New York State with a focus on reaching historically underserved businesses disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Friday Harbor, WAsanjuanjournal.com

Lodging Tax grant funds available to promote 2022 tourism in Friday Harbor

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. The Town of Friday Harbor’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is accepting applications through September 27, 2021, for grants to fund tourism promotion of events and activities taking place within the town in 2022. Preference will be given to those operations and activities that encourage tourists to visit during the shoulder and winter seasons. Summer activities are acceptable but should be scheduled to avoid what are recognized as high-traffic weekends.
Athens, OHohio.edu

OHIO Innovation Center receives $1.2 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant

Grant will provide equipment and technical assistance for science entrepreneurs. Ohio University’s Innovation Center, an internationally-renowned business incubator, has been awarded $1.2 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The grant will be matched with $304,225 in local funds, all...
Alfred, NYHornell Evening Tribune

Septic system replacement grants available in Alfred, Almond areas

Properties located within 250 feet Canacadea Creek in the Alfred or Almond area are in a priority geographic area. The Allegany County Department of Health still has money available for 50 percent reimbursement for eligible septic system replacements, the county announced this week. Properties located within 250 feet Canacadea Creek...
Atlanta, GAmcduffieprogress.com

State doles out $1.5 million in tourism recovery grants

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, in partnership with Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced Thursday the recipients of a special round of Tourism Recovery Marketing Grants. The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program supports marketing efforts to bolster the recovery of Georgia’s tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-four destination marketing organizations in 27 counties will receive a combined total of nearly $1.5 million in recovery marketing funding as part of this one-time grant program.
Businessbizjournals

Mid-June deadline approaches to apply for New Mexico's first round of LEDA Recovery Grants

Business owners face an upcoming deadline to get their hands on a state grant that helps encourage job growth and economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for to apply for the Local Economic Development Act Recovery Grants program is June 15, according to a joint news release from the Governor's office, the New Mexico Economic Development Department and the New Mexico Finance Authority — the entity overseeing the application process for the program.
Emery County, UTetvnews.com

New Grant Available to Develop Trails and Recreational Amenities

In 2020, the Emery County Travel Bureau, in partnership with the Emery County Trails Committee, created a new grant program: The Swell Utah Trails Grant Program. The grant program aims to improve both local recreational options and improve the visitor experience through the development of recreational amenities in Emery County.
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

Grant funding available for downtown Kearney rehabilitation projects

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is soliciting applications for the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program. The program assists building owners and developers who wish to reinvest into their properties in the downtown district. There is a possibility of multiple funded projects this year. A 50% minimum cash match is required.
Glendale, CAPosted by
Glendale, California

City of Glendale Announces 3rd Round of Recovery Grants for Small Businesses

Glendale, CA –To help aid in the recovery of local small businesses, the City of Glendale has awarded over $1.7M to small businesses to date, and has approved the allocation of an additional $175,000 in funding to help more businesses bounce back from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Business owners may apply for $5,000 grants during Round 3 of the Small Business Grant Program. This funding is in addition to the $2.8 million in federal and local assistance that was approved in 2020.
Politicslynnjournal.com

Grant for the Future of Work Program Now Available

The Baker-Polito Administration and MassDevelopment have announced up to $1 million in funding for the sixth round of the Collaborative Workspace Program, a MassDevelopment program that accelerates business formation, job creation, and entrepreneurial activity in communities by supporting infrastructure that fuels locally based innovation. Eligible organizations may apply for seed...