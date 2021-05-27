Recovery Grants Available

The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program is now open, and will award $420 million to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This payment will be a flat $5,000. To be eligible, a business needs to have started operating on or before December 31, 2020, still be operating in 2021, and have suffered an economic loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic loss may be from lost revenue or increased expenses as a result of the pandemic. The business must have more than $10,000 and less than $7 million in annual revenues.