The 8-Man All-Star players arrived in Beloit on Tuesday afternoon and began practice as the sun was setting with local players (Brayden and Blake Perez of St. John’s Catholic HIgh School) included in the mix. The Division II game will be played at 10 a.m. (9:30 pre-game introductions) on Saturday with the Division I game following at 1:30 p.m. (1 p.m. pre-game introductions). These players have been selected as the best of the best from across the state of Kansas and will come together as teams to face their tough competition on Saturday.