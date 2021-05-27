Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munford, TN

Nails It: Dyersburg State Coach compares latest signee to MLB All-Star from 1980s

By Thomas Sellers
millington-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t spell nails without A-L-I. Before leaving her signing day ceremony in the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Gymnasium April 28, Lady Rebel Softball standout Ali Naumann got a homework assignment to research. During the event, Naumann’s current coach Johnie Sanfratello compared her to former Major League Player Lenny “Nails” Dykstra. Her future coach Dyersburg State Lady Eagles Skipper George White was the first to make the comparison.

www.millington-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Munford, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai
Person
Lenny Dykstra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Phillies#League Football#College Football#Senior Football#Dyersburg State Coach#Major League#Covid#She S A Division#Munford High School#Stellar Play#Juco Coaches#Center Fielder#Dependable Bat#Ballplayer#Bases#Make Comparisons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Point Guard BJ Edwards Set For His Official Visit With Tennessee

As the dead period comes to an end in college athletics, we’ve started to see an upward trend in prospects lining up for official visits. This means players can officially visit a campus for the first time since the pandemic began. It will almost certainly look like the wild wild west around most colleges beginning on June 1st.
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn addresses postgame scuffle with Tennessee's Tony Vitello

Top-ranked Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee battled through an evenly matched and hotly contested three-game baseball series over the weekend with tempers spilling over a bit following the Razorbacks' 3-2 victory on Sunday in the rubber game. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello had words for each other as the two walked away from their respective players postgame.
Arkansas Stateallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: How Josh Heupel is building key in-state relationships

Each time the Tennessee Vols hire a new head football coach, we hear some version of the phrase “we’re going to own in-state recruiting”. Previous head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt made that statement when they were hired at Tennessee. And they each ultimately failed. Jones watched players from...
Tipton County, TNCovington Leader

Tipton-Rosemark baseball and softball teams win region titles, move close to state tourney berths

Things could not have gone much better this week for the Tipton-Rosemark Academy baseball and softball teams at St. George’s in Memphis. The Lady Rebels routed Jackson Christian 6-1 on Tuesday to wrap up the DII-A-West region championship. One day later the TRA baseball team recovered from an afternoon loss to Northpoint to beat them that night in the rematch, 6-5, also win the region title.
Union City, TNmillington-news.com

Lady Cougar Track finishes strong in Union City

The Munford Lady Cougars Track team won the Union City Rotary Relays, besting second place Union City by the score of 148 to 107. After trailing early the Lady Cougars closed the first day of competition with a flurry of points. Morgan Mitchell won the 400m and 200m dashes. Linda...
Covington, TNCovington Leader

Covington senior DaNiyasia Robinson signs basketball scholarship with Jackson State CC

When DaNiyasia Robinson joined the Covington High School basketball team as a freshman four years ago, she’s was playing mainly because she figured she should. Albert Robinson and Krystal Robinson, her uncle and aunt, were two of the best basketball players in Covington history when DaNiyasia was a toddler. Two of her cousins – Demetrius Dyson and Malcolm Taylor – were also very good basketball players from Tipton County.