Nails It: Dyersburg State Coach compares latest signee to MLB All-Star from 1980s
You can’t spell nails without A-L-I. Before leaving her signing day ceremony in the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Gymnasium April 28, Lady Rebel Softball standout Ali Naumann got a homework assignment to research. During the event, Naumann’s current coach Johnie Sanfratello compared her to former Major League Player Lenny “Nails” Dykstra. Her future coach Dyersburg State Lady Eagles Skipper George White was the first to make the comparison.www.millington-news.com