Smith: The eternal fight

Thank God, there is a ceasefire. It’s tenuous at best, but at least it has come to pass. At first glance, the latest in the deja vu cycle of Israeli and Palestinian violence appears to have started with Hamas — which the United States considers to be a terrorist organization — firing rockets indiscriminately into Israel. And it is not quite accurate to say that the battle began with the recent eviction of Palestinians in East Jerusalem, though that was the immediate precipitator. This conflict is thousands of years in the making, existing long before the 400-year grip that the Ottoman Empire had on the Middle East. (Importantly, there have been long stretches in history in which Jews and Muslims have had peaceful relations.)