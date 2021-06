May 16—Jaylene Willhite has said a great deal of goodbyes in her career as an orchestra director and teacher. But, somehow, it's always hard. "It's very exciting to see where they started, and now where they're at and how much they have grown," she said of the kids who graduate out of her program. "But then, on the other side of it, some of them I won't see. ... it's sad. It's like a chapter of the book being closed."