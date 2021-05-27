Cancel
Monticello Graduation and Parade Information

postmessengerrecorder.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonticello Graduation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Rehmstedt Gym. The Monticello Class of 2021 will be having a car parade at 2:30 p.m., following the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 29. They would be so happy to see everyone there!. Here is...

www.postmessengerrecorder.com
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Green County, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Family Promise of Green County to Hold Raffle

Family Promise of Green County celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year. The local chapter was founded in November 2011, and since that time, they have served over 300 families, a total of over 700 people, half of which have been children. Its three-tiered model seeks to “prevent” families from becoming homeless, provide “shelter” to those who need it, and empower families to independence through “stabilization.”
Monticello, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Mark Your Calendars - Homecoming is Back!

Monticello Homecoming is set for July 9 through July 11, 2021, so please put the dates on your calendar! The Monticello Community Club is in the planning phase, but so far it looks like we have almost a full slate for Homecoming. For the kids, the carnival will be here, the fireworks, the parade, and kiddy tractor pull. We have almost all the bands booked. Games confirmed are the softball weekend tournament, basketball, mud volleyball, canoe races, bean bag competition and tug of war. The PTO has the registration online for the Pony Trot. The Fish Boil and the Chicken BBQ will be held and, of course, there will be cheese curds! Zwingli Church is hosting “Green County Civil War History” by local/noted Civil War historian Jonathan Rupp.
Green County, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Habitat in Action

In Saturday's mild spring weather on April 24th, a gift was in the making as volunteers worked on a Habitat for Humanity project to improve the home owned by Ronald and Cynthia Uptegraw. Habitat for Humanity of Green County (HHGC) went to work on a project to replace the skirting...