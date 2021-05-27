Monticello Graduation and Parade Information

Monticello Homecoming is set for July 9 through July 11, 2021, so please put the dates on your calendar! The Monticello Community Club is in the planning phase, but so far it looks like we have almost a full slate for Homecoming. For the kids, the carnival will be here, the fireworks, the parade, and kiddy tractor pull. We have almost all the bands booked. Games confirmed are the softball weekend tournament, basketball, mud volleyball, canoe races, bean bag competition and tug of war. The PTO has the registration online for the Pony Trot. The Fish Boil and the Chicken BBQ will be held and, of course, there will be cheese curds! Zwingli Church is hosting “Green County Civil War History” by local/noted Civil War historian Jonathan Rupp.