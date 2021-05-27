Cancel
Alabama State

Netflix ‘High on The Hog’ Needs to Come to Alabama, Here’s Why

By Mary K
105.1 The Block
 7 days ago
Let me turn you on to something that is going to fill your spirit. On May 26, 2021, a limited series was released on Netflix. It’s rich in history, information and will give you the desire to get a plate of soul food. What am I talking about? High on...

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Black History#Hog#New Netflix Series#Netflix Inc#Entertainment Series#Book Series#West Africans#European#Native American#Black Cowboy#Entertainment History#Southern Food#Soul Food#African American Cuisine#Limited Series#Carolinas#Storytelling#Slaves
MinoritiesColumbia Daily Herald

Netflix’s 'High on the Hog' celebrates African American food

In the new Netflix documentary series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” Stephen Satterfield leads viewers on a delicious journey, from the markets of Benin in West Africa to the rice fields of Carolina’s Low Country, from Thomas Jefferson’s elegant Virginia home to the dusty rodeos of Houston. Along the way, he meets chefs, bakers and writers, like chef B.J. Dennis of Charleston, baker Jerrelle Guy and culinary history Michael W. Twitty, who illuminate the joy and depth African American food contributed to America.
MinoritiesWashington Post

Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ showcases Black people’s vital contributions to American food

“Never been more excited for a food show in my life,” I tweeted when I first saw news of “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” a Netflix docuseries debuting Wednesday. And based on the response, those within my realm of the Internet seem to feel the same way. The show is “a story of Black America’s resilience, enduring creativity, and vital contribution to America’s kitchen,” according to press materials, and is based on the heavily decorated culinary historian Jessica B. Harris’s seminal book of the same name.
MinoritiesJanesville Gazette

Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America will change the way you look at American food

Hosted by food journalist Stephen Satterfield based on Dr. Jessica B. Harris' 2012 book of the same name by Dr. Jessica B. Harris, High on the Hog "aims to do is to slow food history down, uncovering the particularities that have been lost and buried over the years," says Justin Kirkland. "As Harris (and her book) points out, it’s African ingredients that created so much of America. Not just the dishes we’ve grown accustomed to on Thanksgiving, but the cities we inhabit. To marvel at American food is to marvel at African American food. Period. As the docuseries moves forward, the story moves stateside, bringing centuries-old traditions into the present. While myth-busting and food trivia may be delightful highlights in each episode, the moments that resonate most deeply are the personal stories that state history so matter of factly, flipping accepted notions on their heads without explicitly bringing them up. In episode three, the roots of macaroni and cheese are traced to James Hemings, the first American-born, French-trained chef. There’s no justification or debunking needed for a story like Hemings. The point is only that the story be told. High on the Hog provides an introductory course into how entangled African American culture is with American cuisine in just four episodes. Beyond the history of the food, Satterfield and his many guests along the way begin to unravel African American food history and the arms it has in the sociological, cultural, and historical contexts that often get ignored."
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in June 2021

Netflix is not holding back in June, so get ready to binge just as warmer weather officially begins to set in. Sweet Tooth, the adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey comes to the streamer in June, along with Elite Season 4 and the final season of Kim's Convenience. Netflix will also be dropping several new original films, anime series, and documentaries throughout the month.
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

ATLANTA — Atlanta native Stephen Satterfield had never hosted a TV show or really even imagined he’d ever do so. So when the producers of Netflix’s new docuseries “High on the Hog” contacted Satterfield, he thought they were merely seeking his expertise as a sommelier, culinary anthropologist and activist. “I was producing things behind the scenes,” he said. “Podcasting, and working as editor and publisher.”
TV & VideosFood Beast

New Netflix Docu-Series “High On The Hog” Highlights America’s Soulful Food History

The roots of America’s culinary history run deep. Our cuisine is a melting pot of flavors which originate from a broad array of international cultures. Cultures that each have their own stories, struggles and triumphs. Despite our domestic hodgepodge, American food is often reduced to burgers and fries, both of which are incredible, yet neither of which paint the full picture of our culinary history. And though said burgers and fries are definitely a beloved pastime for Americans, in truth they were adopted from Germany and Belgium.
TV & Videosava360.com

Here are the Netflix Originals coming to Canada in June 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform. This June, shows and movies like Sweet Tooth, Record of Ragnarok, the second season of Feel Good, and the fourth season of one of my absolute favourite shows, Élite and more will be joining the streaming service. This list is...
TV SeriesEW.com

Here's what's coming to Netflix in June: Lupin, Elite, The Big Lebowski, and more

Netflix is bringing the heat in June with stacks of new and returning titles from the big and small screens. Six new episodes of Lupin will drop June 11, as the second part of the show's first season. The fan-favorite French series follows the adventures of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who fashions himself as a modern-day Arsène Lupin as he sets out on a mission to avenge his father's death.
Behind Viral Videosmagazinebuzz.com

That’s all you need to get Netflix in 4K

4K is a high-definition screen – the number means its width is 4000 pixels. Today’s best standard resolution is half as many pixels as 4k. High resolution is also called ultra hd. Read more: All you need to know about the 2017 Christmas calendar: “In search of a time crystal”
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Game Show Mania (‘Pyramid’ Returns, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’), ‘Chicago,’ ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Finales, Netflix Goes ‘High on the Hog’

As many network shows sign off, including NBC’s Chicago trilogy, summer game shows arrive, including the return of The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox’s new Crime Scene Kitchen. Netflix tempts the taste buds with a culinary history of African-American food traditions. The Property Brothers are back on HGTV. Support Local Journalism.
