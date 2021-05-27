Cancel
Isiah Thomas And Dennis Rodman On Larry Bird: "Larry Bird Is Very Overrated. Won Three Straight MVPs Because He Is White. If He Was Black, He'd Be Just Another Good Guy."

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Bird is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever live. Even though injuries prevented him from having a bigger career, Larry did plenty of good things with the Boston Celtics, earning a special place in fans' memories. Even if he was great, he still had detractors,...

fadeawayworld.net
NBAchatsports.com

Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons' Cory Joseph starting on Sunday, Josh Jackson coming off the bench

Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Joseph has been upgraded to available and will start against the Heat in the Pistons' final game of the season. Josh Jackson moves to the bench. The Pistons are 5.0-point underdogs against...
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons' Frank Jackson (ankle) out on Sunday

Detroit Pistons point guard Frank Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been downgraded to out and will not play against the Heat on Sunday. The Pistons are 5.0-point underdogs against the Heat on Sunday. Their implied team total of 104.5 points...
NBAchatsports.com

Laz Jackson 2021 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

On Detroit Bad Boys, we’re gonna be talking draft for the foreseeable future, so I figured I might as well start doing Big Boards. This board is going to be a blend of the guys I think have proven they can produce, the guys I think have upside, and areas of need for the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons, fortunately, need a little bit of everything; this will de-emphasize “Need” but not totally remove it from the mental rubric I’m using.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Grading every rookie after their debut season

The Detroit Pistons just pulled off one of their more entertaining seasons in recent history, largely because of the play of their rookies. It really was a masterclass in tanking, as the Pistons played competitive games while getting their young players a ton of minutes and bringing some excitement back to the city of Detroit.
NBAchatsports.com

GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Pistons on final day of regular season

The Miami Heat (39-32) hit the road after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to face the Detroit Pistons (20-51) in the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. There is still plenty to play for, with a slim chance of escaping a first round matchup with the Bucks — though they will need other teams to cooperate for that to happen. Looking at Detroit’s lengthy injury report, which features former Heat players Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington, lets you know just how low the stakes are for the lottery-bound Pistons today.
NBAchatsports.com

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Sunday vs. Pistons; Goran Dragic Questionable

The Heat are technically still in contention for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but their fate is no longer in their own hands. They will be seeded sixth if the Knicks take care of business on Sunday afternoon vs. the Celtics, so there’s a chance that this game is inconsequential.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Detroit Pistons Officially Secure The Second-Worst Record In The NBA aka The Perfect Tank-Job & Troy Weaver Is An Elite GM

The Pistons lost their season finale tonight to the Miami Heat, 107-120, thus securing the second best odds to get the #1 Overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, behind the T-Wolves. Knowing our recent luck with the lottery balls, we’ll probably end up getting the 5th pick (being semi-sarcastic but not really lol), but this is the best draft class in years and as long as you’re in the top-5 you’ll get a stud. As long as we get one of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, or Jonathan Kuminga, we’ll land with a stud. However, obviously I’d want to land with one of the first three players mentioned. Cunningham has been the consensus #1 overall player in the draft, but tbh I prefer Mobley. But I’ll get into more detail about prospect analysis as we get closer to the draft. I just want to congratulate Troy Weaver on the perfect tank-job of a season. Not only did he secure a top pick in the draft, but him and head coach Dwane Casey were able to develop their young players. Saddiq Bey most likely will make 1st Team All-Rookie, Isaiah Stewart proved to be a huge diamond in the rough and might make one of the rookie teams himself, Killian was able to get some valuable experience despite being sidelined with an injury for a decent time of the year, and Sekou showed that he’s ready to take it to the next level after Casey started giving him more minutes in the latter half of the year. Saben Lee wasn’t too shabby either for a rookie and Frank Jackson turned out to be a great signing. It might have been a very frustrating year for us fans, but the worst is very much behind us and we have a very bright future with maybe the most exciting upcoming offseason the Pistons have ever had. Don’t just take it from me, coach said it himself:
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons play their final game of the season tonight against the Miami Heat. The first year of the rebuild will be complete. Killian Hayes, Josh Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Mason Plumlee. Miami Heat (39-32) Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza, Bam Adebayo.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Top 10 Pistons’ rookies in franchise history

This is mostly because of the play of their five rookies, four of whom made an impact with the Pistons this season. Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Saben Lee all outplayed their draft position, while 7th pick Killian Hayes showed signs of progress after returning from injury. It was a...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Heat's Available Players Against Pistons

The Miami Heat lost their chance at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday evening. Therefore, the Heat are locked in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have nothing to play for on Sunday when they close out their season in Detroit against the Pistons.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (39-32) @ Detroit Pistons (20-51)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (39-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (20-51) tonight with several players sitting out for both teams. With the New York Knicks beating the Boston Celtics, the only suspense left is whether the Heat — now locked in as the No. 6 seed — will face the Milwaukee Bucks as expected or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Heat rout Pistons to close regular season

Precious Achiuwa had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 120-107 road win over the Detroit Pistons in the regular-season finale for both on Sunday. With little to no incentive to win the game, each team rested several starters. Miami already had the No. 6...
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons fall to Miami in season finale; they’ll be in No. 2 spot for NBA draft lottery

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 120-107 loss to the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena. THAT’S A WRAP – Whatever motivation Miami might have had ahead of entering the playoffs all but evaporated with Sunday afternoon’s Knicks win that meant the Heat couldn’t gain home-court advantage as the No. 4 seed with a win against the Pistons. So Miami’s lineup consisted of just two typical starters – Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro – against a Pistons team with just eight available players after recent injuries to Frank Jackson (ankle) and Deividas Sirvydis (calf), an illness for Sekou Doubouya and the absence of rookie Isaiah Stewart for personal reasons.
NBAsemoball.com

Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

DETROIT (AP) -- Troy Weaver's first season as Detroit's general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league. Finally, though, it felt like the future looks a little brighter for this franchise. "Obviously, the optimism is not in the record, because the record stinks," Weaver said...