Telephonic Press Briefing on U.S. Presidential Delegation Travel to Ecuador for the Inauguration of President Guillermo Lasso

Moderator: Greetings to everyone from the U.S. Department of State’s Media Hub of the Americas in Miami, Florida. I would like to welcome our participants who have dialed in from the United States and across the region. This is an on-the-record press briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, and Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuniga. The officials will discuss Secretary Blinken’s recent visit to Costa Rica and his meetings with leaders from Mexico and Central America.