Miami, FL

Telephonic Press Briefing on U.S. Presidential Delegation Travel to Ecuador for the Inauguration of President Guillermo Lasso

U.S. Department of State
 18 days ago

Moderator: Greetings to everyone from the U.S. Department of State’s Media Hub of the Americas in Miami, Florida. I would like to welcome our participants who have dialed in from the United States and across the region. This is an on-the-record press briefing with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, and National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez.

