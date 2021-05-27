Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Five Trojans Competed in Day One of the NAIA Championships

amazingmadison.com
 28 days ago

The Dakota State Track & Field team had five athletes compete in day one of the 70th annual NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Jared Wipf, Riley Greenhoff, Brenner Furlong, and Joshua Snook finished fifth at 41.72 seconds in the first heat of the 4 x 100-meter relay. The relay team posted an official time of 41.713 seconds, which tied for 20th and they did not advance to the finals. Conner Tordsen competed in the men’s hammer throw. After fouling on the first attempt, 53.82 meters was the mark on his second toss. He finished 16th overall and was the top North Star Athletic Association finisher. The Trojans have day two of nationals at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium today.

www.amazingmadison.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsVictoria Advocate

Canchola, Callaway compete at NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Stephen F. Austin’s Izac Canchola placed 22nd in the javelin throw Wednesday night at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Canchola, a Refugio graduate, had a throw of 204-feet, 10-inches at Hayward Stadium on the campus of the University of Oregon. Canchola qualified for nationals with a throw of...
Eugene, ORgophersports.com

Gophers Compete on NCAA Day Two

EUGENE, Ore. -- Day two at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships saw Teddy Frid and Tess Keyzers compete in finals for their respective events to lead the Golden Gopher track & field program at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Frid finished 14th in the decathlon with 7,330 points,...
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

TRACK & FIELD: Karel Tilga Paces Bulldogs at NCAA Outdoor Championships Day One

Tilga, Wayne Godwin, Georgia, Track & Field News, National Collegiate Athletic Association, NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Karel Tilga, Lee Smith. Junior Karel Tilga scored the most points of his career through five events in the decathlon and Georgia had three finals qualifiers during day one of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Wednesday.
Sportschatsports.com

Marsh in Fourth Place After Day One of Heptathlon at NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Aiming to become Duke track & field's first national champion since 2011, senior Erin Marsh got off to a great start in the heptathlon at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships and sits in fourth place after day one. Teammate and graduate student Zoe Hughes sits in 20th after the first day of competition.
Villanova, PAPhilly College Sports

Villanova Runners in NCAA Outdoor Championships – Day One

June 9, 2021 – The first day of competition in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships opened in Eugene, Oregon. Villanova had two participants in the events today. In the final of the 10,000 meters Haftu Strintzos set a personal best finishing 19th in a record setting race in the NCAA Championships. Casey Comber did not qualify for the finals of the 1500 meters to be held on Friday. Take a look at the recap for the Nova duo.
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

Stone Captures All-American Status on Day One of NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Under the lights of Hayward Field, Indiana Track & Field kicked off its time at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday. Nathan Stone captured his first outdoor All-American accolade after clearing a height of 5.15m (16' 1.75") and placing 13th in the pole vault. Stone is now a two-time indoor All-American Second Team selection in the pole vault.
Eugene, ORfloridagators.com

Gators Advance Five, Collect Three Points on Day 2 of NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Florida's women advanced all five entries and collected three team points during the second day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Redshirt freshman Grace Stark earned Florida's first qualification of the day, winning her heat and setting...
SportsSaipan Tribune

Five to compete in Badminton Team tourney

Five teams are set to compete for the championship in the 2021 TanHoldings Badminton Team Tournament this weekend. The teams that will go head to head this weekend are the Community Badminton Club CBC, United Badminton Club UBC, Golden Racquets, Taga Badminton Club, and Shirley’s Badminton Club. In team CBS,...
New Kent County, VAnkccnews.com

New Kent Lady Trojans place second at Group 3A Region A track championships

New Kent’s Lady Trojans track and field team finished as runners-up at the Group 3A Region A Track and Field Championship held on June 10 held at Lakeland High School. Lady Trojan Julia Hathaway emerged with the top spot in the girls’ triple jump, emerging victorious with a distance of 33’6½”. Teammate Sierrah Matthews was able edge out Booker T. Washington’s Swayne Clennon to win the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.84.
Swimming & Surfingiuhoosiers.com

Thirteen IU Swimmers Compete in Day One Prelims

OMAHA, Neb. – The debut morning session of the second wave of the 2020 Olympic Trials kicked off with 13 Hoosiers in the pool at the CHI Health Center on Sunday. The Wave II eight-day Trials competition serves as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The top 16 times out of the preliminary heats will form the semifinals for all events at 200m or less, with the top eight semifinalists advancing to the finals. In events 400m or longer, the top eight swimmers out of the preliminary heats will head straight to the finals.
FootballKFDA

West Texas Elite to compete in 2021 PREMIEREVENTSUSA 7 on 7 National Championships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few of our Texas Panhandle football players have a chance to shine and show off their skills this weekend. West Texas Elite 7v7 will compete in the PremierEventsUSA 7 on 7 National Championship in Fort Worth, which is an invite only tournament. West Texas Elite has put together a strong season, tallying a record of (35-20), while playing in 13 tournaments, with two championship appearances and one title.
BaseballHickory Daily Record

'One more day': Five-run 4th inning propels St. Stephens baseball into state quarterfinals

The road the St. Stephens baseball team has followed in 2021 has been filled with both thrills and spills. But on Thursday night the Indians stiffened their collective backs in a 3A state playoff second-round game and will stay on the tournament trail as one of four teams left in the West Region and just eight in all of North Carolina following a hard-fought and well-earned 5-1 win over Cuthbertson.
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

Five local teams to compete in baseball regional finals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five local teams will look to punch their ticket to the state tournament in next week’s regional finals. The best of three series begin on Monday. Morgantown and Bridgeport earned spots in regionals in Class AAA. North Marion and Philip Barbour qualified in Class AA. South Harrison is the lone NCWV representative in Class A.
Ellsworth, WIRed Wing Republican Eagle

Ellsworth, E/PC send five to state championship

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Ellsworth was one of 34 schools represented at the 2021 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 track and field sectional in Osceola on Thursday. Of that large grouping of schools, the Panthers still had 14 chances to make a state appearance. Ellsworth made sure to follow through on that opportunity as well, finishing the day with three qualifiers for the season culminating event in La Crosse.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Five-star Mykel Williams commits to USC as Trojans land more and more difference-makers

USC is starting to land the difference makers necessary to win big again out West — and perhaps nationally, too. The Gatorade National Player of the Year in quarterback Jaxson Dart, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 recruit in five-star edge rusher Korey Foreman and California State Player of the Year inside linebacker Raesjon Davis highlight a 2021 class that ranked No. 7 nationally.
Indiana StateWTHI

Makinzi Meurer signs with ISU Track & Field

On Tuesday former North Knox star Makinzi Meurer signed with Indiana State Track & Field. She'll be competing in pole vault for the Sycamores. Meurer was a three-time NJCAA All-American at Vincennes University at the 2021 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field pole vault national champ. These US Restaurant Chains Have...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Craig caps college career at NAIA championships

Powell’s Lexee Craig capped her collegiate track and field career late last month, with her third appearance at the 2021 NAIA Outdoor National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Dickinson State University pole vaulter competed hard before getting out at the opening height. Ahead of the national competition, Craig ended...