Wisconsin Women in Conservation Launches Summer Camp Lunch Series

Free lunches will be available for kids in the Madison area this summer. Starting today, the Madison Central School District will serve free lunches at Madison Elementary School. The lunches will be served between 11:20 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. each Monday through Thursday, and an additional sack lunch can be picked up on Thursday for the Friday meal. Hot meals and sack lunches will be available to be eaten on-site at the school, and the sack lunches can also be taken to go. A parent or guardian can pick up lunches for children who aren’t there.