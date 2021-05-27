Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Women in Conservation Launches Summer Camp Lunch Series

postmessengerrecorder.com
 14 days ago

Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) is launching a four-part virtual Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series that aims to address the top land stewardship concerns of women farmers and landowners across the state. All women who desire to better care for land, water and wildlife are welcome to attend. The first Summer Camp Lunch webinar is May 27th, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom, and the topic is Pollinator Habitat.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Spring Valley, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Free Lunch#Regenerative Agriculture#Wildlife Habitat#Launches#Research Agronomist#Renewing The Countryside#Wisconsin Farmers Union#Usda#Nrcs#Restore Native Habitat#Morning Scape Farm#The E Resources Group#Humble Pie Farm#Conservation Initiative#Conservation Education#Conservation Practices#Women Farmers#Pollinator Habitat#Mentoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Princeton, MNDuluth News Tribune

U of M extension launches summer camps, classes

Kiddos across northeast Minnesota and beyond can get their summer fun online and in-person this summer. The University of Minnesota Extension kicks off its summer catalog on Tuesday, June 8, with a variety of courses and camps — and there’s something for stargazers, globetrotters, crafters and more. The 4-H learning...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Western Wisconsin Conservation Council

The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council – a producer-led watershed-protection group – is hosting a field day from noon to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Jon-De Farm, 2054 30th Ave., Baldwin. The field day will give farmers and other agricultural professionals an opportunity to see the Agrometer self-propelled dribble-bar applicator, which allows liquid manure to be applied to standing corn.
Lucas County, IAChariton Leader

Conservation programs to be offered this summer

The Lucas County Conservation will not be holding traditional day camps this summer, but will instead be offering shorter programs more often throughout the summer. Dates and time will be advertised here in the paper and on our Lucas County Conservation Board Facebook page beginning the week of May 17th.
Hobbies95.3 MNC

Camping this summer?

That’s the advice from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. The DNR warns its going to be another busy summer season, with a lot of people to heading to a campground at some point during the next few months. They say there will be weekends that people without reservations will be...
Veneta, ORkezi.com

Demand for summer camp 'skyrocketing'

VENETA, Ore. -- If you’re thinking of sending the kids to summer camp, it might be time to make a reservation soon. Camp Fire Wilani Executive Director Elissa Kobrin said her camp has seen ‘skyrocketing’ demand after more than a year of lockdown. “I think that both parents and kids...
Wisconsin Statebloomeradvance.com

Conservatives split on Wisconsin plan to expand expungements

(The Center Square) – Conservative groups in Wisconsin are lining up in support of a plan to allow more people to clear their past criminal records, but two conservative state senators are fighting it. A coalition of groups that includes Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin, Wisconsin Manufacturers...
Tuscaloosa, ALABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa academy launches social justice summer camp

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBMA) The Westside Scholars Academy launched the Social Justice Summer Camp to teach middle-school aged students about racial issues. "It's for students willing and ready to learn all about social justice, the good, the bad, and the ugly," said Andrea Dobynes Wagner, Westside Scholars Academy teacher. Students participating...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

City announces summer lunch program

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department participates in the Summer Food Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Milton, WIhngnews.com

Free summer lunch distribution starts June 7

Starting June 7, One Apple Lunch Bunch will again be offering free summer lunches to Milton School District students. Lunches will be distributed daily, Monday-Thursday. Students will be given two meals on Thursday to cover Friday. Please register using the Google Form link to ensure there is food available for...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Central offering free summer lunch program

Free lunches will be available for kids in the Madison area this summer. Starting today, the Madison Central School District will serve free lunches at Madison Elementary School. The lunches will be served between 11:20 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. each Monday through Thursday, and an additional sack lunch can be picked up on Thursday for the Friday meal. Hot meals and sack lunches will be available to be eaten on-site at the school, and the sack lunches can also be taken to go. A parent or guardian can pick up lunches for children who aren’t there.
Wisconsin Dells, WIWiscnews.com

WDSD Summer Lunch Bunch returns

Free lunches for all children age 18 and younger, provided by the USDA Child Nutrition Programs and sponsored by the Wisconsin Dells School District, available Monday-Friday, from June 7-Aug. 20, closed July 5. No income qualifications. A parent/adult may pick up meals on behalf of the children in their household...
LifestyleWTAP

Ely-Chapman Education Foundation summer camp begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ely-Chapman summer camp is returning after being cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. And it has the facility’s staff ecstatic for kids being back. “This is a wonderful experience,” says the center’s executive director, Lori Ullmann. “Some of us are a little more...
Billings, MTKULR8

Free summer lunch for kids in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Summer Meal Service for kids is starting back up on June 14. All meals are free to all children ages 18 and younger. They will be given out from 12-1 p.m. starting June 14 at the following locations: Pioneer Park, Central Park, Castle Rock Park and Big Sky Elementary.
Augusta, MEtheirregular.com

Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Lunch & Learn event

AUGUSTA — Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. The public is invited to join in Friday, June 11, from 12 to 1 p.m. Communities leading the way on building climate resilience are an important part of Maine’s efforts to fight climate...
Oregon Statepdxfoodpress.com

New $20 million dairy processing facility announced at Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Investments by private industry coupled with university funding will propel Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences to build a $20 million state-of-the-art dairy processing facility that will further advance the university and Oregon’s dairy industry as national leaders in dairy quality, innovation and sustainability. The new...
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Free Summer Lunch Available For Students At Columbus Libraries

Columbus Metropolitan Library and Columbus Recreation & Parks Department have partnered again to provide students with free lunches and snacks at 15 library locations. The lunches will again be distributed as grab & go meals for kids to take home weekdays through August 20. Locations include the Driving Park, Hilltop, Whitehall, and Main Library locations.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Foundation Professor Ian Buckle named 2021 Regents’ Distinguished Researcher

At its March meeting, the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education recognized the contributions of rising and established researchers across its eight institutions. Foundation Professor Ian Buckle was named the Regents’ Distinguished Researcher, honoring an exemplary career that has advanced seismic engineering nationally and globally in innumerable ways. While serving as the CCEER director, Buckle raised funds for the construction of the Earthquake Engineering Laboratory. Opened in 2014, this Laboratory simultaneously doubled the University’s capacity to conduct large-scale experiments in earthquake engineering, and propelled its earthquake engineering research program to international renown, making it among the largest and most prestigious in the world.
Agricultureagriculture-xprt.com

Free E-Learning Course on the Cool Farm Tool

In order to support farmers and supply chain actors in their use of the Cool Farm Tool and their actions towards a more resilient, carbon-smart agriculture, we have developed a free E-Learning course with updated video tutorials and user manuals for Crops, Beef, Dairy and Biodiversity, as well as useful guidance and resources for sustainable actions.