Wisconsin Women in Conservation Launches Summer Camp Lunch Series
Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) is launching a four-part virtual Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series that aims to address the top land stewardship concerns of women farmers and landowners across the state. All women who desire to better care for land, water and wildlife are welcome to attend. The first Summer Camp Lunch webinar is May 27th, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom, and the topic is Pollinator Habitat.