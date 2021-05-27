Cancel
York County, SC

WATCH: York County Sheriff’s Office gets creative with YouTube recruitment video

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 18 days ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has gotten pretty creative with a recruitment video posted on YouTube, taking a bit of a tongue-in-cheek approach -- even poking a little fun at itself.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the video a few weeks ago, and it has gotten thousands of views.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte hires Canadian company to help recruit vacant CMPD positions ]

In the video, Sheriff Kevin Tolson walks through the offices, pitching for the different roles on the force.

He caps it off with one thing that he says no other department can offer: “We’ve got one thing nobody else in the state’s got -- a donut shop right across the street!”

(WATCH BELOW: Check out the YCSO job recruitment YouTube video)

Tolson said he really needs help, especially in detention, because they’re down 30 positions.

“We’re really not getting applications. We used to get about six to seven applications a week, and I’m getting maybe one to two,” said Crystal Bauser, recruiting officer.

That means staff is putting in lots of overtime, trying to hang on until more people are hired.

“Oh my, it’s super hard,” said Blauser’s supervisor, Capt. Tamyra Hogg.

The motivation behind the YouTube video is getting attention.

“You can be a part of the best detention center in the state. We need detention officers and nurses too,” Bauser said.

[ ALSO READ: Who’s hiring? Here’s a list of job opportunities in the Charlotte area ]

And with some officers about to retire, there’s other opportunities.

“You wanna be SWAT, we gotcha. You wanna be part of a dive team, we gotcha,” Tolson said.

The Sheriff’s Office has jobs listed on their website, and you can check them out here.

At the detention center, they’re even offering $1,000 hiring bonuses to encourage people to apply, and offering the same bonus to current officers who bring someone in.

(WATCH: City hires Canadian company to help recruit vacant positions at CMPD)

Channel 9 also reached out to the Rock Hill Police Department. They wouldn’t give us numbers, but said they have several open jobs for officers, and said recruiting events are way down due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County is short eight deputies and seven correctional officers.

©2021 Cox Media Group

