Millington, TN

Obituaries May 27, 2021

By Thomas Sellers
millington-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia “Pat” Ann Asbridge, 81, passed away peacefully on May 13,2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge. Ms. Melissa Rochelle Dowdy, 30, of Millington, passed away on May 15, 2021 at her residence. There will be a walk through viewing for Ms. Dowdy on Friday, May 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 29 from 9:30 to 10:55 a.m. with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. all at Jefferson Mortuary Inc. Chapel, 7788 Church St., Millington, TN 38053. Interment followed at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens in Millington. Please wear your mask and maintain social distance. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

www.millington-news.com
