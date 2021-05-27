Cancel
Madison, SD

Redfield Eliminates Madison from SDHSBA Class B Playoffs

amazingmadison.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison’s season came to an end with a game two loss in the SDHSBA Class B Playoffs. Ashton Nills pitched a one-hit shutout for Madison and the Bulldogs beat Miller/Highmore/Harrold 8-0 in game one. Ty Jorgenson and Zach Whitlock each had one hit and two RBIs in the win. Madison then faced Redfield, as the team won 3-0 against Hamlin. Down by two in the seventh, the Bulldogs stormed back and tied the game at three in the seventh. The next inning, Redfield grabbed three runs on a walk and two doubles, and the Bulldogs were sat down in the bottom half of the inning. Redfield now heads to the State Baseball tournament Monday & Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

www.amazingmadison.com
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

