Redfield Eliminates Madison from SDHSBA Class B Playoffs

Madison’s season came to an end with a game two loss in the SDHSBA Class B Playoffs. Ashton Nills pitched a one-hit shutout for Madison and the Bulldogs beat Miller/Highmore/Harrold 8-0 in game one. Ty Jorgenson and Zach Whitlock each had one hit and two RBIs in the win. Madison then faced Redfield, as the team won 3-0 against Hamlin. Down by two in the seventh, the Bulldogs stormed back and tied the game at three in the seventh. The next inning, Redfield grabbed three runs on a walk and two doubles, and the Bulldogs were sat down in the bottom half of the inning. Redfield now heads to the State Baseball tournament Monday & Tuesday in Sioux Falls.