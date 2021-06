COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — In conjunction with the Shelby County Health Department’s new health directive, effective Monday, May 17, masks will become optional — for both students and employees — across Collierville Schools. This decision comes from the most recent announcements from both Governor Bill Lee and the Shelby County Health Department, changing the mask mandate from a requirement to a recommendation. Since early May, the district has not had a confirmed student COVID-19 case, and all staff members have been given the opportunity to receive vaccinations.