The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Artisan and Truckers Casualty Co. against Cruse Construction Company, Douglas Forest, Gaylon Cruse, Mark Duckworth, Southern Truss, Inc. and The Burlington Insurance Company on May 18: 'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0754-4482545.), Filed By Artisan And Truckers Casualty Co.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1a, # 2 Exhibit 1b, # 3 Exhibit 1c, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet)(buck, Thomas)'.