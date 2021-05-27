Chester and Howard Golf Competed in SDHSAA Region 2B Meet

The Boys and Girls SDHSAA Region 2B Golf Meet took place earlier in the week. For the boys, Chester finished in second place with a 259 in team scoring, missing first by nine. Howard finished in fifth with a 275. Shooting an 80, Chase McDonald finished second overall. Other Chester golfers that qualified for the state tournament are Ashton Oliver, Brayden Vogel and Preston Dorow. Lane Hodges and Luke Koepsell qualified for Howard. For the girls, both Chester and Howard shot a total of 283, tied for second. Jadyn and Ayla McDonald of Chester placed third and fourth in individual results and qualified for the state tournament. Cadence Oliver and Carly Becker are the two other Flyers that have qualified. From Howard, Kenedy Koepsell finished second, shooting a 91. Howard had three other golfers qualify for the state tournament. Both boys and girls teams will be competing in the SDHSAA tournament on June 7 and June 8.