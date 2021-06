During the rush hour traffic on Highway 51 North at Navy Road, motorists can watch the development of the new Wendy’s for Flag City. Back in December, the Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously approved a Development Agreement with a company for construction of a new Wendy’s restaurant on Highway 51. Charles Goforth, planning consultant for the city, said the agreement is a contract that provides for construction of the new restaurant and public improvements on a 0.94-acre tract at 7985 Highway 51 North that is owned by WEN Tennessee Inc.The building will have slightly less than 2,600 square feet. Although 17 parking spaces are required, there will actually be 31.The current Wendy’s restaurant is located at 4761 Navy Road.