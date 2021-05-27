Cancel
Madison, SD

City to start search to fill City Engineer position

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison City Commission has decided to look for someone to fill the City Engineer’s position. Commissioners discussed the organizational structure of the city’s engineering department during their meeting earlier this week. Mayor Marshall Dennert told commissioners he was looking for guidance in how to proceed with the position formerly held by Chad Comes, who resigned in April. Dennert said he has had comments from residents about why the city subs out jobs when it has an engineer on staff.

