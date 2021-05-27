City to start search to fill City Engineer position

The Lake County Commission has several appointments and other business items on its agenda for its regular meeting on Tuesday. The commission is scheduled to meet with 911 Communications Director April Denholm regarding personnel, and to discuss a number of items with Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson. Commissioners will meet with Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson at 10:00 Tuesday morning for several different items, including first reading of an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lake County by rezoning certain property. They will also consider a couple of variances, four conditional use permits, and four plats. At 11:00 Tuesday morning, commissioners will meet with Anderson also regarding The Gravel Pit and a hearing on a request to amend the conditions of its conditional use permit.