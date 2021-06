As it currently stands, the Magic are back in a recognizable place. The rebuild that we knew is dead; long live the latest rebuild. On one hand, the haunting familiarity of a mountain of losses. On the other, the alluring promise of better times to (eventually) come. A season that started with playoff intent was soon radically realigned, a race to the bottom just the first step towards a more meaningful future. As we did at this time last year, let’s take a moment to figure out Orlando’s winners and losers for 2021, free from the actual standings and unmoored from singular results.