Biden: Hey, let's jack up annual spending by 20% or so

By Ed Morrissey
Hot Air
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost presidential budget proposals arrive DOA on Capitol Hill, but this one will even deader than most. Joe Biden plans to ask for a six trillion dollar annual budget, according to the New York Times, after a record spending spree over the past year in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The topline budget request is at least a 20% increase in spending over the previous presidential budget request — even as economists begin to worry about inflation based on massive money-printing:

