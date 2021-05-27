Biden: Hey, let's jack up annual spending by 20% or so
Most presidential budget proposals arrive DOA on Capitol Hill, but this one will even deader than most. Joe Biden plans to ask for a six trillion dollar annual budget, according to the New York Times, after a record spending spree over the past year in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The topline budget request is at least a 20% increase in spending over the previous presidential budget request — even as economists begin to worry about inflation based on massive money-printing:hotair.com