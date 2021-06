The “Protect Our Herd Green County” COVID-19 vaccination campaign was recently launched by Green County Public Health. Organizations across the county have recognized the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine in our community’s return to normalcy, and have come together to coordinate this campaign. The campaign will underscore the importance of getting vaccinated, educate on the vaccine, and will highlight some friendly faces from our community who tell their COVID-19 vaccine story. It is important that as many Green County residents as possible get vaccinated so that we can achieve herd immunity.