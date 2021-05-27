Cancel
Madison, SD

Madison Regional Health hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison Regional Health System is hosting another free COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week at their facility in Madison. The clinic is Thursday, June 3rd from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and is open to all individuals ages twelve and older. The vaccine to be administered is the Pfizer two-dose regimen. Due to a limited supply of this vaccine, individuals must schedule their appointment. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered also by Madison Regional Health on June 24th.

