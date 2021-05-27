ESMA Initiates Call for Evidence on Digital Finance

On June 4, 2021, the European Commission adopted two new sets of standard contractual clauses (SCCs): one for data transfers from data controllers to data processors and one for data transfers from data exporters to data importers in the United States and other third countries. These new clauses update and replace the SCCs adopted in 2001, 2004, and 2010 that many employers currently use to legally transfer human resources (HR) data for employees based in the European Union (EU). Specifically, the new SCCs reflect the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the July 16, 2020, decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Schrems II, as well as recommendations made by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), and public comment. The new SCCs will become effective 20 days from the date of their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. Controllers will remain able to sign the former sets of SCCs for three months after that date, and all former sets will need to be updated to the new template over the next 18 months as a transition period.