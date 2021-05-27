Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

ESMA Initiates Call for Evidence on Digital Finance

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a statement posted by the ESMA, they are seeking information on “value chains,” platforms, and financial/non-financial services. The initiative is part the EU’s goal of providing better financial services to a wider range of businesses and investors, possibly at a lower cost. ESMA notes that its advice to...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Financial Firms#Information Services#Financial Advice#Digital Finance#Eu#The European Commission#Ec#Financial Services Firms#Technology Companies#Tech Firms#Businesses#Investors#Mixed Activity Groups#Mid 2022#Chains#Esma Initiates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Businesslexblog.com

EBA Consults on Prudential Disclosures on ESG Risks

The EBA consultation paper calls for the implementation of a Green Asset Ratio to measure banks’ sustainability performance. Regulators and sustainability-conscious investors increasingly expect banking institutions in the European Union to focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and provide quantitative and qualitative disclosures relating to such issues, including climate change risks and the environmental objectives of climate change mitigation and adaptation, from as early as 2022.
Economymacaubusiness.com

Portugal: Investors want BES money back or will boycott European fund

A group of international institutional investors coordinated by the Attestor Capital fund, damaged by €2bn in the BES case, wants the European Commission (EU) to settle the case, failing which they will not be able to fund the post-pandemic economic recovery. “It is essential that the law is respected in...
Economylexblog.com

The European Commission Unveils New Sustainable Finance Package

The package focuses on material sustainability reporting and disclosure obligations, as the EU looks to direct capital toward sustainable activities. On 21 April 2021, one day prior to Earth Day and a US-led global climate summit, the European Commission adopted a much-anticipated package of measures as part of its policy to help direct capital towards sustainable initiatives and to help the European Union reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and reach its 2050 carbon neutrality goal.
Industrythepigsite.com

EU's agri-food trade surplus increased at start of 2021

The agri-food trade surplus for the first two months of 2021 stood at €10.3 billion, an increase of 8% compared to the corresponding period in 2020. These are amongst the main findings published today by the European Commission in the monthly trade report for January-February 2021. The United Kingdom’s withdrawal...
Economynatlawreview.com

European Commission Adopts Two New Sets of Standard Contractual Clauses: What Employers Need to Know

On June 4, 2021, the European Commission adopted two new sets of standard contractual clauses (SCCs): one for data transfers from data controllers to data processors and one for data transfers from data exporters to data importers in the United States and other third countries. These new clauses update and replace the SCCs adopted in 2001, 2004, and 2010 that many employers currently use to legally transfer human resources (HR) data for employees based in the European Union (EU). Specifically, the new SCCs reflect the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the July 16, 2020, decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Schrems II, as well as recommendations made by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), and public comment. The new SCCs will become effective 20 days from the date of their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. Controllers will remain able to sign the former sets of SCCs for three months after that date, and all former sets will need to be updated to the new template over the next 18 months as a transition period.
Economykelo.com

EU hires banks for first recovery fund bond – lead managers

(Reuters) – The European Union hired banks for the first debt sale backing its coronavirus recovery fund on Monday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters. The new 10-year bond sale will be launched on Tuesday, subject to market conditions, the memos said. The deal is the...
Marketsdataversity.net

The Future of Digital Currencies and Data Management

Click to learn more about author Stuart Tarmy. Interest in digital currencies (and, more specifically, cryptocurrency) has risen in the last year, due in part to the interest in touch-free financial transactions caused by the pandemic, rising mainstream business interest in cryptocurrency potential, and the momentum of private initiatives like bitcoin and Facebook’s Diem (previously known as Libra).
Economybloomberglaw.com

Companies to Face New EU Tax on Their Cheapest Goods July 1

Mistakes could be costly for brand reputation and customer loyalty. Companies selling their products in the European Union face a new wave of tax complexity starting July 1, when the 27-nation bloc starts charging a value-added tax on goods worth less than 22 euros ($27). Such goods aren’t currently taxed...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Cyberattacks, Privacy Legislation Shape M&A Dealmaking Process

Rising cybercrime, and an increasingly complex legal framework in the U.S. and abroad, has translated into companies paying more attention to privacy and cybersecurity to avoid potential liability after a merger or acquisition. Spooked by heavier regulations and massive cyberattacks such as those on Colonial Pipeline Co. and. JBS SA,
EuropeMiami Herald

Germany is lobbying EU for stricter climate rules, report says

Germany is lobbying the European Commission to set stricter climate protection targets for the region’s car and aviation industries, according to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. In a position paper sent to the European Union executive, the government urged “ambitious fleet limits” for emissions from new cars in Europe by...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Dutch Finance Minister Rejects Govt Advisor’s Call to Ban Crypto

The Dutch finance minister, Wopke Hoekstra, said on Friday that banning cryptocurrencies wouldn’t solve anything after a top Dutch economic advisor argued for total prohibition. In an op-ed in Het Financieele Dagblad Friday, Pieter Hasekamp, director of the government-affiliated Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, called for a “total ban on...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Netherland Finance minister oppose call to ban crypto

Finance minister in Netherland against Bitcoin Ban. Adviser says crisis looms with further crypto crash. Wopke Hoekstra, the Finance Minister in Netherland has stated clearly he is opposed to any move of placing an outright ban on cryptocurrencies in the country. The minister said this in response to the economic...
Public Healthfreenews.live

EU aims to end the pandemic in 2022

The EU’s goal is to accelerate the process of vaccination against coronavirus in the world and end the pandemic in 2022, an EU source told reporters after the G7 summit. “The EU insisted (during the G7 summit) on the need to accelerate access to vaccines… There is a clear goal – to vaccinate the world population and end the pandemic in 2022,” he said.
Worldcryptofinancialtimes.com

Report – Regulation Bitcoin News

India may be regulating crypto as an asset class under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). In addition, a crypto bill is likely to be introduced during the Monsoon session of parliament, local media reported. Indian Government Reportedly Considers Regulating Crypto as an Asset Class.