One Year In, HBO Max's Future is Even More Uncertain

By Julia Alexander
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo entrant in the so-called streaming wars has navigated a more chaotic first year than HBO Max. WarnerMedia’s prized new streaming service launched one year ago today. Since then, it has become the center for fights over Hollywood’s future, the cornerstone for a massive media merger, and a key component in the debate over whether new streaming services can compete against Netflix. That’s a lot of pressure for a new product, especially one that came out during the pandemic at a time when nothing in the world made sense.

