Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Irish parliament calls Israel’s presence in the West Bank ‘de facto annexation’

By Cnaan Liphshiz
JTA
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Ireland’s parliament has called Israel’s handling of the West Bank a “de facto annexation” in a rare use of the term by officials of an EU member state. The designation came in a nonbinding motion passed Tuesday by the Dail, the lower house, by Sinn Fein, a nationalist left-wing party. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who is not from Sinn Fein, also used the term in a debate in parliament earlier this week.

www.jta.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Hamas#Ireland#European Parliament#Eu Parliament#Eu Law#Irish#Jta#Israeli#The Irish Dail#The European Union#Dutch#Un#Facto Annexation#Palestinian Terror Groups#Eastern Jerusalem#Humanitarian Laws#International Law#Gaza#Foreign Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
Politicsteletrader.com

Johnson, EU congratulate new Israeli government

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated new Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (pictured right) and his coalition partner, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid (pictured left), for forming the 36th Israeli government. "As we emerge from COVID-19, this is an exciting time for the UK and...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel demolishes Bedouin homes in the West Bank

Israeli forces on Sunday dismantled tents for Palestinian families in a nomadic Bedouin community near the village of Taibe, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, reports Anadolu Agency. - Advertisement - The Israeli soldiers raiding the village in the morning and destroyed 6 houses and animal...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Israel’s parliament approves new government, ousting Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted from power as Israel’s Parliament approved a precarious coalition government led by Naftali Bennett. Bennett, a former aide to Netanyahu who opposes a Palestinian state, and Yair Lapid, who is set to take Bennett’s place after two years, lead an eight-party alliance that agrees on little but a desire to oust Netanyahu, the longest-serving leader in the country’s history, and to end Israel’s lengthy political gridlock.
Middle EastYNET News

The baseless charge that Israel is an apartheid state, again

The baseless accusations that Israel has adopted an apartheid system similar to South Africa's pre-1994 racial doctrine, just won't go away. Recently, Ilan Baruch and Dr. Alon Liel, two former Israeli diplomats who served as Israel's envoys in South Africa, have written in the South African internet periodical "Daily Maverick", that "Israel took inspiration from apartheid regimes."
Politicsheritagefl.com

Ireland approves motion accusing Israel of 'de facto annexation'

(JNS) — The Irish government has endorsed a parliamentary motion condemning the “de facto annexation” of the West Bank by the Israeli government, becoming the first European Union country to do so. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney supported the motion and condemned what he said was “manifestly unequal” treatment of...
Middle EastBBC

Benjamin Netanyahu calls to block Israel's newly formed coalition

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at a newly agreed coalition which looks set to remove him from power after 12 years as prime minister. Mr Netanyahu called on right-wing members of parliament to block the coalition from taking office. Eight parties reached an agreement to work together to form...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

TEXT-Bank of Israel's statement after monetary policy meeting

May 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Monday. Following are the main points of the bank’s post-meeting statement. * The rapid recovery of economic activity continues as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides in Israel. The deterioration in the security situation that lasted approximately 10 days apparently had only a limited negative impact. The significant increase in consumption continued even in the industries that were particularly hard hit by the restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Ahead of Biden-Putin summit, Ukraine leader tells Americans war with Russia could "be tomorrow in their houses"

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — When the President of Ukraine invited CBS News to visit to the front line in his country's war against Russian-backed separatists, we expected a quick trip in an armored motorcade to the muddy trenches that cut a bloody scar through the wheat fields of eastern Ukraine. We did not anticipate an informal breakfast — lard on rye bread, salmon sashimi, homemade cookies and shots of brandy — with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his elderly parents in their tiny, Soviet-era kitchen.
EuropeTelegraph

We cannot stand for the EU's attempt to partition the UK

The dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol is about more than sausages. It concerns the right of the people of Northern Ireland to self-determination. Some in the EU, led by President Macron, appear to believe that Northern Ireland is not fully a part of the United Kingdom. It is. In December 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty recognised the right of self-determination of 26 counties in the island of Ireland to secede from the United Kingdom. Northern Ireland then exercised her own right of self-determination by deciding to remain a part of the United Kingdom. This decision was legitimised in 1998 by the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement which guaranteed Northern Ireland’s constitutional position by providing that it should not cease to remain part of the United Kingdom until a majority so consented.
Worldpeeblesshirenews.com

Northern Ireland facing political uncertainty over replacing first minister

Northern Ireland is facing a week of political uncertainty amid an intensifying dispute over the process to replace departing First Minister Arlene Foster. A stand-off between Sinn Fein and the DUP on the vexed issue of Irish language legislation has the potential to derail the powersharing institutions unless resolution is found in the coming days.
Worldcolombotelegraph.com

“Rise Above Politics, End Persecution Of Shani Abeysekera”: Ex-Justice Minister Tells AG’s Dept Officials

The Government’s thirst for revenge and personal vendettas were putting Sri Lanka’s economic security in danger, former Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale said on Sunday (13), urging the ruling administration to end the witch-hunt against former CID Director Shani Abeysekera and other political prisoners. Main Opposition Lawmaker Atukorale said the European...
AdvocacyRoscommon Herald

Government to discuss mica redress scheme ahead of Dublin protest

Government leaders are to discuss the plight of thousands of homeowners whose houses are crumbling because of defective concrete blocks ahead of a demonstration planned for Dublin. About 45 bus loads of protesters from Co Donegal, whose homes were built with blocks containing the substance mica, are among those expected...