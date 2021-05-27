Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne NWS: Nice Days Today, Friday, Ahead Of Wet Weekend

By Doug Randall
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming residents should enjoy the nice weather today and tomorrow ahead of a wet, rainy weekend. ''Greetings! Looking at a pretty nice day today across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle as the system that brought us the thunderstorms yesterday moves east. Look for mostly sunny skies and dry weather today. Friday looks dry for the most part, but a low pressure system to our north will draw a cold front into the area Friday night. A cool, wet/soggy Memorial Day forecast is still expected with the most widespread/heavy rainfall expected Sunday. Could see heavy rainfall in some areas Sunday afternoon and evening, that could lead to some flash flooding. For Memorial Day (Monday), unsettled weather conditions continue with a slow drying Monday evening into Tuesday from north to south. If planning Memorial Day weekend activities, plan on mostly indoor activities and keep an eye on the forecast. If camping, keep your tents/camper trailers on high ground to avoid any possible rapid water rises. Be safe!''

106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

106.3 Cowboy Country

Beartooth Highway To Open This Weekend

Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday announced that Beartooth Highway will open from Cooke City to Red Lodge Montana later this week. That, of course, is if Mother Nature doesn't have anything to say about it. According to a news release, the highway is expected to open Friday at 8 a.m.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Areas in Cheyenne continue to have threat of potential severe storms going into Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Showers and Thunderstorms have popped up around Southern and Western Wyoming as those areas continue to be in the Marginal risk category according to the SPC for Sunday. Monday, as it stands, has the very southern corners of Laramie county heading into Monday. Any rain or storm that occurs this afternoon or evening look to clear out as we go into tonight.
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills, including the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Pine BLuffs. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, including Gering and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Laramie Range Foothills Areas of fog, dense at times, will persist early this morning for west and central Laramie County. This includes Cheyenne, Federal, Horse Creek and Whitaker. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Travelers along Interstate 80 between mile markers 355 and 375, and Interstate 25 between mile markers 4 and 32, should reduce speeds and increase following distances between vehicles.
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Gardeners beware! Quarter-sized hail possible today in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – According to the latest guidance fromt he National Weather Service in Cheyenne there is a marginal risk of severe storms today. The NWS stated that scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and east of the Laramie Range into the southern Nebraska Panhandle. “A storm...
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Areas of dense fog will continue to expand in coverage across far southeast Wyoming late tonight. The fog will impact travel along Interstate 80 from the Summit to Pine Bluffs, and Interstate 25 from the Colorado border north to Whitaker. Visibilities will be reduced to less than a quarter mile. Those traveling late tonight should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. Reduce speeds, increase following distances between vehicles, and allow extra travel time.
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Large hail, thunderstorms, 50+ mph wind gusts possible in Laramie County today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — East central and southeast Wyoming could see thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon which may produce winds in excess of 50 mph. That is the start to a pattern which is expected to last through next Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.”
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Snow remains an issue with alternate route

An alternate route between Green River and Rock Springs isn’t a new idea. During the mid 2000s, when money was a lot more free flowing into and out of government coffers, the idea was floated that an alternate route between the two cities would create a safer stretch of road for locals wanting to avoid Interstate 80’s heavy semi traffic, while giving Castle Rock Ambulance Service a secondary route to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This sounds good in theory, but a number of questions were raised then which still need to be answered if this resurrected idea develops further. Most important is the issue of who and how frequently the route would be plowed and maintained.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Friday, Wyoming And Beyond

We made it to Friday and as far as I can tell, we're going to have some nice Spring weather now. Not Wyoming Spring, like, regular Spring, with rain and warmer temps. Cheers to that. Here are the trending stories to get you going this morning. Today is Cheyenne Day...
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Laramie County SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING THIS EVENING.. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Occasional snow showers will continue this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.