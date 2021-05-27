Cheyenne NWS: Nice Days Today, Friday, Ahead Of Wet Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming residents should enjoy the nice weather today and tomorrow ahead of a wet, rainy weekend. ''Greetings! Looking at a pretty nice day today across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle as the system that brought us the thunderstorms yesterday moves east. Look for mostly sunny skies and dry weather today. Friday looks dry for the most part, but a low pressure system to our north will draw a cold front into the area Friday night. A cool, wet/soggy Memorial Day forecast is still expected with the most widespread/heavy rainfall expected Sunday. Could see heavy rainfall in some areas Sunday afternoon and evening, that could lead to some flash flooding. For Memorial Day (Monday), unsettled weather conditions continue with a slow drying Monday evening into Tuesday from north to south. If planning Memorial Day weekend activities, plan on mostly indoor activities and keep an eye on the forecast. If camping, keep your tents/camper trailers on high ground to avoid any possible rapid water rises. Be safe!''