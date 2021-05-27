ECHO highlights the need and showcases the effort at Winthrop appreciation breakfast

New York Chiropractic College, located in Seneca Falls, NY, has changed its name to the Northeast College of Health Sciences. “This is a momentous event in the history of our college, and one that has long been considered,” said President Michael Mestan. “In service to the NYCC BLUEprint Strategic Plan 2018-2021, in late 2018 and early 2019, the college conducted significant research on how our institutional name might best reflect the collaborative, diverse, inter-professional education our college provides students. After receiving input from many stakeholders, including faculty, staff, students and alumni, in June 2019 the college’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously for a name change. Though the process was put on a short hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college was then granted authorization by New York State in June 2021 to henceforth be known as Northeast College of Health Sciences.”