Only in Wyoming: Guy’s Lunch is Interrupted By a Bison Herd

By Doc Holliday
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 13 days ago
Here's a scenario that can only happen in Wyoming. A guy is having lunch on his sky deck when he hears a sound. It's the rumble of hooves which he quickly realizes are attached to a bison herd that has interrupted his lunch and stopped traffic. This happened recently in...

106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

