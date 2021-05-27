Only in Wyoming: Guy’s Lunch is Interrupted By a Bison Herd

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday issued a somber statement in the wake of a Cody smokejumper's death:. Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to Tim’s family. We acknowledge the commitment of the men and women who fight fires wherever they are needed around the country, and we pray tragedies such as this one never occur," Gordon said in a prepared statement. "The loss of a firefighter impacts the entire community of firefighters and first responders, as well as the community in which they live. Wyoming grieves the loss of this fine individual and we are grateful for his service to the state and our country.