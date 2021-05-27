Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Five UAL vessels calling in Onne

heavyliftpfi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive vessels from Universal Africa Lines’ (UAL) fleet are calling at Onne port in Nigeria. The sailings were organised by UAL’s outfits in Houston (UAL America) and Copenhagen (UAL Chartering), in cooperation with the company’s agencies throughout Europe and Africa. The ships Esen, Vega and UAL Fortitude will arrive in...

www.heavyliftpfi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ual#Copenhagen#North Europe#Oil Services#Oil And Gas#Universal Africa Lines#Ual Chartering#Ual Fortitude#Ual Cologne#Ual America#Onne Port#Company#Standard Liner Services#Sailing#Direct Shipments#Base#West Africa#Calling#Client#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Related
Economymarinelink.com

Siem Offshore Lands Offshore Vessel Charter in Guyana

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has won a contract for its Siem Dorado multi-purpose support vessel in Guyana. Siem Offshore said the contract was for 55 days firm, in addition to mobilization and demobilization fees, with extension options included. It did not say who the client was. The work...
Petsme-confidential.com

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala injects $497 million in UK-based IVC Evidensia

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, one of the investment fund of the UAE, announced Sunday it has invested $497 million into UK-headquartered IVC Evidensia, Europe’s largest veterinary care provider. The sovereign fund in a statement indicated that the investment aligns well with its focus on investing in market leading consumer...
Worldshalemarkets.com

KSOE reveals new 6-vessel order

By Naida Hakirevic South Korean shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) has secured several contracts for the construction of a total of six vessels. The post KSOE reveals new 6-vessel order appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Industrymarinelink.com

Danish Offshore Vessel Owner Eyes Business in Norway

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service said Wednesday it would reflag one of its anchor handling vessels to the Norwegian flag, hire Norwegian crew and set up an office in Bergen. The plan is to have its first vessel ready for operation in Norwegian water during summer 2021, the company said.
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Locomotives roll to Maputo

On behalf of forwarder Kodan Solutions, Höegh Autoliners transported two heavy locomotives from Mumbai, India, to Maputo in Mozambique onboard its ro-ro vessel Höegh Seoul. A major factor in the project was the tight delivery schedule in order to meet the project deadline in Mozambique. Captain Atuldutt Sharma, Höegh Autoliners breakbulk sales manager in India, explained: “We were contacted by Kodan Solutions for an urgent request to transport heavy locomotives that would support the development of the rail network in Mozambique. By offering the most competitive transit time of 20 days in our Middle East to India and Africa liner service, we could help Kodan Solutions to meet their project deadline.”
Economymarinelink.com

KIGAM Orders New Research Vessel

South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co will build a new research vessel for Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM). The ULSTEIN SX134 design vessel will be 92 meters long and 21 meters wide and fulfil the general demands of the seismic and oceanographic research industry for operations of seismic streamer cables, seismic bottom nodes, seismic high-resolution seafloor mapping, seafloor survey and sediment sampling.
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Vessel owner Golar LNG reports boost in Q1 revenues

The Bermuda-based company reported a 6% increase in revenue from Q4. Bermuda-based LNG vessel owner Golar LNG said May 20 that streamlining its operations led to a 6% increase in total operating revenues from the fourth quarter. Golar LNG reported total operating revenue in Q1 2021 of $125.8mn, a 6%...
Economysavingseafood.org

Taiwan Ordered to Address Forced Labor on Its Fishing Vessels

May 19, 2021 — Taiwan’s lucrative seafood industry is back under the gun after the country’s top government watchdog demanded corrective measures to prevent forced labor aboard fishing boats. The Control Yuan, Taiwan’s official government ombudsman body, has issued a series of demands to three government entities due to their...
Industryrivieramm.com

Cable-lay vessel Nexans Aurora delivered

Ulstein Verft in Norway has delivered cable-lay vessel Nexans Aurora to Nexans. The vessel is designed to transport and install subsea cables and undertake related subsea construction work and is fitted with purpose-designed equipment for cable and umbilical transport and laying, including bundle laying, protection and jointing. Nexans Aurora is...
Lifestyleqatar-tribune.com

QA to resume Phuket flights as Thailand reopens to tourists

Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the rebound of international leisure travel with the resumption of four weekly flights to the famed holiday destination of Phuket, Thailand, starting from July 1. In addition to its 12 weekly Bangkok flights, the airline will operate a total of 16 weekly flights to Thailand, providing seamless connectivity for its passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East and the US. As Thailand reopens to holidaymakers from around the world, fully vaccinated travellers will soon be able to visit once again while also enjoying the award-winning hospitality and service available on Qatar Airways and at its hub, Hamad International Airport, the first and only 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rated Airport in the Middle East. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We are proud to have led the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.”
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

KCA Deutag lands contracts worth $550m in UK, Russia and Norway

KCA Deutag has hailed a series of contract awards worth around $550million (£388m) across the UK, Russia and Norway. The combined platform drilling services deals will account for 13 years of contrct backlog, according to the Aberdeen-headquartered company. None of the operators who the contracts are with have been named...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

More on Gulf

Showing 31 - 45 results of 1345 for "Gulf" UAE and Egyptian forces complete joint military exercises – in pictures. Is the latest Bitcoin crash the end or just another beginning?. May 31, 2021. Sale of Covid-19 cover to travellers from Saudi Arabia likely to boost kingdom's insurance sector. May...
Industrymarinelink.com

Report: Global OSV Market Facing Utilization Challenge, Despite Demand Recovery

Despite projected demand recovery post-2020, the global offshore support vessel (OSV) market continues to face a utilization challenge, a joint research by Braemar ACM Shipbroking (Braemar) and Westwood Global Energy Group has shown. According to the press statement released Wednesday, over the course of 2020, estimates for total utilization for...
Businessmarinelink.com

Harvey Gulf Names EVP Business Development

Harvey Gulf, an offshore vessel owner focused on the Gulf of Mexico region, said Wednesday it had appointed Jon Holvik, formerly with Siemens Energy, as Executive Vice President, Business Development. Holvik has been brought on board to enhance the marketing capabilities of Harvey Gulf International Marine, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions,...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Novatek inks Arctic LNG 2 deal with Zhejiang Energy

Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer and LNG player Novatek has secured a long-term supply deal with Zhejiang Energy. The companies signed a heads of agreement for the supply of chilled fuel from the Arctic LNG 2 project. The agreement builds on the MOU the companies signed in October 2019,...
Industryshipinsight.com

OCTOPUS shown to significantly increase wind vessel uptime

A desk study from ABB focusing on the ATLANTIS offshore test location, off the coast of Viana do Castelo, Portugal, concludes that the gains are available to operators prepared to commit to fast-emerging robotised maintenance technology. The safe transfer of personnel between a support vessel and an offshore turbine platform...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Tullow Oil's Dorothy Thompson to Step Down as Chairwoman

Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on June 2 Chairwoman Dorothy Thompson would step down at the end of the summer after nearly three years in the role and the company is looking for a replacement. Thompson, one of only a handful of women chairing a London-listed company, said it was the...
MilitaryVoice of America

Iranian Warship Sinks in Gulf of Oman

Iranian state media reported Wednesday the largest warship in the country’s navy caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman. The reports said the support ship Kharg went down near the port of Jask, and that all of the crew members on board were safely evacuated. There was no...
Industrymarinelink.com

Damen Opens UK Service Hub

Damen Shipyards Group announced the expansion of its global service hub network with the opening a new service hub in Southampton, U.K. The site will provide Damen’s clients throughout the U.K. with a range of solutions, including warranty and maintenance services as well as training courses on vessel familiarization and maintenance.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UAE pursues more hydrogen energy options

Middle East, UK companies team up to explore development of the nation’s first waste-to-hydrogen project. Middle East environmental company Bee’ah announced May 31 it would work with UK waste recovery company Chinook Sciences to develop the first waste-to-hydrogen project in the United Arab Emirates. Plans call for using non-recyclable plastic...