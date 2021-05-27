sevDesk gathers USD 50 mln in funding
Germany-based provider of cloud-native accounting software sevDesk has announced securing over USD 50 million in new capital to accelerate its growth. sevDesk’s cloud-native accounting platform is a solution for self-employed, freelancers, and businesses in Germany and Austria. With this new capital, sevDesk plans to develop its product portfolio and integration ecosystem and will invest in a workforce expansion. According to a sevDesk representative, the company’s goal is now to build on their market position and expand their portfolio towards a complete financial software solution.thepaypers.com