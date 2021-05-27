Cancel
sevDesk gathers USD 50 mln in funding

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based provider of cloud-native accounting software sevDesk has announced securing over USD 50 million in new capital to accelerate its growth. sevDesk’s cloud-native accounting platform is a solution for self-employed, freelancers, and businesses in Germany and Austria. With this new capital, sevDesk plans to develop its product portfolio and integration ecosystem and will invest in a workforce expansion. According to a sevDesk representative, the company’s goal is now to build on their market position and expand their portfolio towards a complete financial software solution.

thepaypers.com
Marketsthepaypers.com

Rikkei Finance raises USD 5.6 mln in funding

Vietnam-based DeFi startup Rikkei Finance has announced raising initial funding of USD 5.6 million. The fintech has received funding from investors in the blockchain industry, including HyperChain Capital, Kyber Network, Signum Capital, PNYX, X21digital.com, LD Capital, Tomochain, Kernel Ventures, Trade Coin VietNam, Coin98, Kyros Ventures (Coin68), YBB Foundation Limited, Ark Stream Capital, and Inclusion Capital.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Revenue-based financing platform Wayflyer raises USD 76 million

Wayflyer, a revenue-based financing platform for ecommerce merchants, has raised USD 76 million in a Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz, also put money in the round. The raise comes just after Wayflyer raised USD 100 million in debt funding to support its cash advance product, and 14 months after the, Ireland-based startup launched its first product.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Telia Company's Divestment Of Telia Carrier Completed

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to...
Businessfinextra.com

Signicat buys SCA specialist Encap Security

Nordic digital identify firm Signicat has acquired Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) specialist Encap Security from AllClear ID. Financial terms were not disclosed. Founded in 2006, Encap Security was spun out from a project by Norwegian banks to create a software-based mobile ID solution. The firm's SCA platform is used across...
Softwarechannele2e.com

OwnBackup Acquires Nimmetry, Merlinx

Cloud-to-cloud data protection company OwnBackup has acquired Nimmetry, a data integration software company that partners closely with Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nimmetry is based in Santa Clara, California, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India, the buyer says. Dig a littler...
Businessgroundalerts.com

Tiger Global leads Plum Benefits’ USD 15.6 Mn Series A funding round

Reportedly, Plum Benefits Pvt. Ltd., a health insurance startup, has reportedly secured USD 15.6 million in a Series A funding round which was led by Tiger Global Management LLC, a U.S.-based investment management firm. Previous investors namely Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Incubate Fund, Gemba Capital, and Tanglin Venture Partners had...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Clara secures USD 80 mln in funding round

Clara has lined up USD 80 million in new funding which consists of USD 30 million on the equity side and USD 50 million in revolving debt. Clara will use its proceeds to support its card underwriting and to acquire small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers. Clara differs from Mexican...
Technologythepaypers.com

Penfold, offering pensions in an app, closes USD 8.5 mln funding round

Penfold, a startup that offers a full-stack pension in a smartphone app, has closed an USD 8.5 million funding round, USD 4 million of which was from a crowdfunding campaign. The company is now approved by the FCA to operate a pension itself rather than relying on third parties and is aimed at freelancers who rarely save. The round was led by Bridford Group.
Marketsthepaypers.com

re:cap closes USD 1.5 mln pre-seed round

Germany-based fintech re:cap has announced the successful closing of a USD 1.5 million pre-seed funding round, according to the official press release. The round is being led by Entrée Capital1, and it includes an internationally renowned group of fintech angels and founders. re:cap is building a digital marketplace with a financing solution for companies with recurring revenue streams. With re:cap's digital matching platform, companies part of the subscription economy can sell part of their recurring revenue for a fixed period of time, in return for an immediate one-off payment related to the annual subscription they charge their customers. Using a marketplace model, re:cap is creating a new asset class in which investors can buy the revenue streams at a discount and receive the cash flows over the fixed duration of the revenues.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Talos closes USD 40 mln funding round

Talos, a provider for digital asset trading, has completed a USD 40 million Series A investment round. The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz and includes investments from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. The Talos platform is designed to help institutions manage...
Businessbusiness-newsupdate.com

French startup Agicap secures USD 100 million in Greenoaks-led funding

Agicap, a France-based company, has reportedly amassed USD 100 million in a funding round led by Greenoaks, pulling its valuation to over USD 500 million. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Partech and BlackFin Capital Partners. For the record, the company had raised USD 18 million in...
Marketsthepaypers.com

SpotOn raises USD 125 mln in new funding round, achieves unicorn status

US-based payments startup SpotOn Transact has raised USD 125 million in new Series D funding round. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z. Additional investors included DST Global, 01 Advisors, Dragoneer Investment Group, Franklin Templeton, and Mubadala Investment Co. The round was raised on a USD 1.875 billion valuation, giving SpotOn the unicorn status.
Businessthepaypers.com

Agicap raises USD 100 mln in funding round

France-based startup Agicap has raised a USD 100 million in a funding round led by Greenoaks. With this funding round, the company has reached a valuation of more than USD 500 million. In addition to Greenoaks, existing investors BlackFin Capital Partners and Partech are also participating in the round. Agicap...
Businessupdatenews360.com

Koo raises USD 30 mn in funding led by Tiger Global

Twitter-rival Koo has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 218 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global, according to a statement. Existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, 3one4 Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also took part in the latest funding round, Koo said in a statement. IIFL...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Stellar invests USD 15 mln in AirTM to boost digital payments in Latam

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has invested USD 15 million in AirTM, a digital wallet and peer-to-peer exchange platform based in Mexico. SDF’s Enterprise Fund looks to expand the Stellar network by investing in startups that work with its technology. Therefore, the Enterprise Fund investment aims to support development of AirTM’s platform, with an integration with the Stellar blockchain network planned for 2022, according to CoinDesk. Furthermore, the investment in the digital wallet aims to improve financial services across Latin America and other developing nations, by opening up financial access to underbanked communities.
Businessthepaypers.com

SoftBank invests USD 250 mln in new fintech unicorn Zeta

UK-based banking tech startup Zeta has secured USD 250 million in Series C funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at USD 1.45 billion, according to AltFi. This is SoftBank’s first investment in the technology banking space and the single largest investment in a banking tech startup...
Economyrenewablesnow.com

Solar software provider Aurora bags USD 250m in Coatue-led funding round

May 25 (Renewables Now) - US solar software provider Aurora Solar Inc has raised USD 250 million (EUR 204m) in a funding round led by technology investment platform Coatue. The firm said on Monday that existing investors ICONIQ Capital, Energize Ventures and Fifth Wall also took part in the Series C funding round. Funds from the transaction will go expand its team and offerings and enhance sales and customer support.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Israeli video tech firm AnyClip raises $47 mln in private funds

Israeli video content start-up AnyClip said on Tuesday it raised $47 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm JVP. La Maison, Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot and internal investors also participated. AnyClip said it plans to use the new investment to double its headcount from its current workforce of 120...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Nigeria-based Mono raises USD 2 mln

Fintech startup Mono has closed USD 2 million in seed investment to power internet economy in Africa, according to TechCrunch. The investment comes nine months after the company raised USD 500,000 in pre-seed in September 2020 and two months after receiving USD 125,000 from YC. Mono’s total investment moves up to USD 2.625 million, and investors in this new round include Entrée Capital (one of the investors in Kuda’s seed round), Kuda co-founder and CEO Babs Ogundeyi; Gbenga Oyebode, partner at TCVP; Eric Idiahi, co-founder and partner at Verod Capital. New York and Africa-based VC Lateral Capital also invested after taking part in Mono’s pre-seed.