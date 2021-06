NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite tireless efforts by health care workers and major breakthroughs with Covid-19 vaccines, more than 10,000 people a day around the world are still dying from Covid-19. The continued spread of the virus in unvaccinated populations threatens to keep the global economy choked for the foreseeable future and pose threats to current progress in containing the pandemic. To stop the spread of this pandemic, all countries need equal access to Covid-19 vaccination. A new report by The Rockefeller Foundation and key collaborators , One for All: An Updated Action Plan for Global Covid-19 Vaccination , is the first to present financing models that could drive the global vaccination effort forward.