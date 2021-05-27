Cancel
Credits & Loans

DirectPay enlists Mi-Pay to digitalize payment journey

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a push to accelerate the digital transformation of its debt collection strategy, DirectPay has entered into a collaboration with Mi-Pay. According to the press release, the partnership brought DirectPay’s integration of Voice and SMS Payment Reminders services provided by Mi-Pay. Moreover, debtors contacted by DirectPay are now able to opt for a payment arrangement via a selection menu. A self-service feature that increases the use of the available online payment and customer service options that DirectPay already had in place.

