DirectPay enlists Mi-Pay to digitalize payment journey

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Every business owner who plans to accept online payments should strive to increase profits. This can be achieved through hyping to buy high-cost products, mark up the average cardholder check, attract an audience, or enter a new marketplace. It’s important to remember that when the client cannot pay for the purchase in an elementary way, he/she will immediately leave the cart and won’t return. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of different digital cash accepting methods so that each consumer can pick up the most profitable option for himself/herself.