Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

How marijuana legalization is influencing injuring recovery

By Vince Briga
mynews13.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching Liam Wagner race down a hill at Greek Peak, you’d think he’d been doing this his entire life, but that isn’t the case. It was just a few years back when he first learned to ride his custom-made monoski, built to allow those with limited mobility in their legs to still enjoy skiing.

www.mynews13.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Legalization#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
U.S. PoliticsPost-Journal

Lawmaker Proposes THC Limits In Legal Marijuana

At least one state lawmaker wants to see limits on the potency of legal marijuana sold in New York state. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River, proposed A.8123 recently to make revisions to the state’s newly-passed Cannabis Law to cap THC levels at 15% for marijuana flowers and 60% for solid concentrates and edibles.
PharmaceuticalsRecord-Journal

OPINION: The dangers of marijuana legalization

In July 1968, I became a part-time police officer to supplement my income. A month later, while working a carnival, I found a young child in the backseat of a car in the parking lot. Believing that I might have saved a life felt great. Two months after that, feeling...
PharmaceuticalsAugusta Free Press

Activists examine marijuana legalization in July 1 forum

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Marijuana activists and leaders from across Virginia and Maryland are coming together to discuss how ending marijuana prohibition in the state could better benefit Black communities and other communities of color. “Cannabis Transformation: Hashing out the Way for Virginia,” a virtual discussion...
Colorado StateTruth About Cars

IIHS Claims Marijuana Legalization Causes Crashes

It’s always nice to get a break from the endless stream of industry marketing materials about electrification, though this week’s impromptu theme still involves going green. Following news that General Motors is considering changing its drug testing policies to exclude marijuana, there has been heavy coverage of an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study claiming states that have legalized recreational use of cannabis are seeing more crashes.
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

BREAKING: New York Legislature Approves Marijuana Legalization

Marijuana Revenue and Taxation Act (MRTA) legalizes and regulates the adult-use, commercial marijuana market in New York State, while also permitting those over the age of 21 to cultivate personal-use quantities of cannabis in their own homes The post BREAKING: New York Legislature Approves Marijuana Legalization appeared first on NORML.
Florida StateMilitarySpot

Legalization of Medical Marijuana Proves Problematic for Florida Guardsmen

JUNE 10, 2021 – Thirty-six states, four territories, and our nation’s capital have all legalized some form of marijuana. The state of Florida became the 22nd state to do so in 2014, but only for medicinal purposes in cases involving terminally ill patients. However, it was not until the Florida State Senate passed Senate Bill 8A, the Medical Use of Marijuana Act, in 2017 that the medical marijuana industry really took off.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

NC medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bipartisan effort to legalize marijuana for medical use in North Carolina got a legislative committee hearing on Wednesday. But it’s unclear whether enough legislators are ready now to alter their views on pot to make it law. With nearly three-quarters of states already allowing medical...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia marijuana legalization timetable has many confused

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The date for legalizing marijuana possession is drawing near in Virginia, and people have questions. Advocacy groups have been flooded with calls from people trying to understand exactly what becomes legal in July. State lawmakers voted in February to allow up to an ounce of marijuana...
U.S. PoliticsWatauga Democrat

North Carolina lawmakers consider medical marijuana legalization

(The Center Square) – Medical marijuana advocates and critics took to the North Carolina Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers considered a bill that would legalize the drug for medicinal purposes. Dubbed the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, Senate Bill 711 would remove criminal and civil penalties for the sale, growing...
Connecticut StateTurnto10.com

Connecticut legalizes recreational marijuana, with Lamont signing bill

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed the recreational marijuana bill into law for his state Tuesday. The legislation will legalize the possession of pot for anyone 21-years-old and older beginning July 1. Then, it will allow for the sale of recreational marijuana in Connecticut beginning in May 2022. Massachusetts already has...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Letter: Legalizing marijuana will do more damage

If I were to tell you that some people were releasing a product that would cause brain damage in young people, that they were doing it for money, and that they were deliberately doing it in a way that would disproportionately damage youths in Black and Latino communities, what would you think? Wouldn’t you say they must be horrible racist monsters?
Pharmaceuticalsatlanticcitynews.net

Niva CBD Gummies (Scam Or Legit) Reviews Benefits

Cure all your mental and physical health issues or complications which you usually suffer because of some unidentified reasons or sometimes these reasons are known and these reasons can be like improper diet, lack of nutrition and food, the high rate of pollution also make you go through some mental diseases, and due to bad living which also invites a lot of mental ailments and other health issues such as asthma or difficulty breathing. The disease, mental or physical, which you suffer specifically, comes from an unhealthy lifestyle and bad eating. In this era of fastest development, we sometimes forget to take care of things like how to be fit or how to get a healthy body and so many things that are associated with our health and fitness. And taking these mental issues likely can get us into some horrible and bad situations in which we can face numerous health problems which will lead us to expensive medication treatment. So in order to cope with these mental issues, you can use Niva CBD Gummies to ease all the pain suffered in any part of your body.
Healthkirklandreporter.com

Green CBD Gummies Review – Are Green CBD Gummy Bears Scam or Legit?

When you hear that CBD edibles are illegal and dangerous, what comes to mind? Consumers should be aware, however, that CBD products are permitted in some circumstances. CBD products containing hemp with less than 0.3 percent THC are legal in the United States. Since the legalization of CBD products in most United States regions with the signing of the 2018 US Farm Bill, the market has been saturated with CBD edibles that promise to provide a wide range of health advantages. CBD edibles are in high demand, and it cannot be easy to discern which products are genuine. These CBD products promise to help with anxiety, chronic pain, and immune system enhancement.
Pharmaceuticalsaltaloma.com

What Are the Risks of Smoking Marijuana Every Day?

People use marijuana for several reasons, such as chronic pain relief, cancer treatments, or to help them relax. While it may be legal in many states now, smoking marijuana every day does not come without consequences. To avoid experiencing the negative effects of marijuana addiction, it is essential to seek treatment options as soon as you can.
Weight LossKABC

FDA Approves First Weight Loss Drug Since 2014

(Denmark) — There’s a new weapon in the war against obesity, the first since 2014. It’s an injectable drug called Wegovy and it’s manufactured by a Danish pharmaceutical company. The FDA has approved the drug for people who are overweight or obese and have at least one weight-related medical condition. Patients on Wegovy lost an average of 17-percent of their body weight in a 16-month study. Weight management experts are excited about the drug, saying it’s time to think about obesity, the same way we think about hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes.