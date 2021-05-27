Cancel
Religion

instructions of a servant of the I AM

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article204. Steps To So-called "regeneration as the 'new communist human' " The communist governments is the red horse mentioned in the book of Revelation. The LIQUIDATION (killing) OF THE BOURGEOIS (middle-class owners Of Property, owners Of Businesses) IS AN ESSENTIAL STEP ON THE PATH TO COMMUNISM. THIS IS WHY COMMUNISM MUST KILL; Example: marxism In cambodia") After NATO and the UN destroy their powers during the Earth conflict the globe will experience disease, famine, utter poverty with total despair, misery and absolute loss for years as the EU steadily develops into a planetary power with the help of china and india/pakistan who survived the third world war, during this same period the UFOs will hover above the cities and establish their control over the Earth, they will work with the EU which will no longer be called the so-called "european union" but instead known as the so-called "earth union", the masses will believe humankind was genetically "made by extra-terrestrials long ago when their genetics were altered", they will teach that humans were originated to be the slaves of the e.t. so-called "gods", now you may see why communism's cold enslavement is similar to the e.t. belief.

