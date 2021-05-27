Paystand, Sage partner for B2B payments
Blockchain-enabled B2B payments platform Paystand has partnered with cloud business management solutions provider Sage. The partnership enables a ‘Venmo for businesses’ through Paystand’s B2B payment network, which is now integrated with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system and is available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace. Sage Intacct customers will be able to create a ‘self-driving money’ experience for their customers and receive payments instantly across Paystand’s zero-fee bank network. The Paystand Sage integration also gives Sage Intacct customers a modern Payments-as-a-Service model, which moves them off the legacy banking infrastructure and provides a cloud-based payment platform that unlocks scalability and helps finance teams improve margin and operating cash flow.thepaypers.com