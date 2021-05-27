Paystand, Sage partner for B2B payments

The following is a guest post from Mohammed Kafil, Senior Product Manager, Kissflow. The banking and financial services industry is severely affected by the global financial crises. They are in a state of flux due to regulatory confinements and the market’s increasing demands. For the past few years, the banking and financial services sector has been under intense pressure to meet market expectations while complying with strict regulations. This pressure is expected to increase in the foreseeable future. Banks and financial institutions must adopt new strategies to sustain and compete in this environment. Automation is an inevitable change that banks and financial institutions must adapt to sustain.