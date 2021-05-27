Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paystand, Sage partner for B2B payments

thepaypers.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain-enabled B2B payments platform Paystand has partnered with cloud business management solutions provider Sage. The partnership enables a ‘Venmo for businesses’ through Paystand’s B2B payment network, which is now integrated with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system and is available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace. Sage Intacct customers will be able to create a ‘self-driving money’ experience for their customers and receive payments instantly across Paystand’s zero-fee bank network. The Paystand Sage integration also gives Sage Intacct customers a modern Payments-as-a-Service model, which moves them off the legacy banking infrastructure and provides a cloud-based payment platform that unlocks scalability and helps finance teams improve margin and operating cash flow.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Management#Sage Intacct#B2b#Management System#Venmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessComputer Weekly

Visa to acquire Swedish open banking fintech for €1.8bn

Payments giant Visa is taking over Swedish open banking fintech Tink, bringing open banking capabilities to its European business and consumer customers. Thousands of financial services firms in Europe use Tink to give customers access to open banking services, such as account aggregation and financial management tools, through its application programming interface (API). Visa said the combination of the capabilities from the two companies could help to accelerate the adoption of open banking in Europe.
Businesstechstartups.com

Visa buys Swedish fintech startup Tink for $2.1 billion

Visa announced Thursday that it is acquiring Swedish financial tech startup Tink for $2.1 billion (1.8 billion euros) which includes cash and retention incentives. The deal will help bolster the payment giant’s digital ambitions. The announcement comes after Visa abandoned the bid to buy Plaid, an American rival to Tink....
BusinessStreet.Com

Visa to Buy Swedish Open Banking Platform Tink for $2.15 Billion

Visa (V) - Get Report shares rose on Thursday after the payments company, looking to expand its reach in financial services, said it agreed to buy Tink, a Swedish open banking platform, for 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion). Tink, employing 400, “enables financial institutions, fintechs and merchants to build tailored...
Businessthepaypers.com

Accenture invests in Imburse

Consulting group Accenture has announced investing in Imburse, a Switzerland-based fintech company that offers a cloud-based platform for international payment transactions. Imburse uses API interfaces to link legacy systems to the global payment system through one connection. According to an Accenture representative, the payment systems of many companies are reaching their limits due to new customer needs, and that Imburse’s cloud platform should provide a remedy.
Economythepaypers.com

Hometrack partners Moneyhub for Open Banking

UK-based Hometrack has partenred with Moneyhub to deliver income and expenditure verification for lenders, brokers, and consumers. The integration of Moneyhub’s Open Banking technology into Hometrack’s Credit Risk Hub, on top of its automated income verification capabilities, will facilitate streamlined mortgage journeys for customers, as the press release says. This...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Paystand Rolls Out Digital Lockbox For B2B Finance

Paystand, which works in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, is putting out a digital lockbox to help bring on a paperless way to handle finances, a press release emailed to PYMNTS said. The solution is called Smart Lockbox. It was created as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s way of shifting everyone...
Economythepaypers.com

Neobank Up joins Open Banking platform Frollo

Frollo has announced that it has made neobank Up a data holder available on its Open Banking platform, according to mozo.com.au. Frollo is a free money management app that gives users the ability to sync their accounts from various institutions in one place. It also provides a wide range of tools and analysis to aid users in building good financial habits. Users of the Frollo app will now be able to connect their Up accounts using Open Banking.
Businessinvezz.com

Here’s why Visa spent $2B to acquire a European open banking platform

Visa enters definitive agreement to acquire Tink. Visa and Tink will combine their platforms to accelerate open banking adoption. Tink has engagements with 3,400 banks and financial institutions in Europe. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire a European-based open banking platform called Tink. The platform...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation Specialist SnapSwap Chooses Banking Circle to Offer Fast, Low-Cost Payments to Clients

a provider of digital transformation services for financial services and businesses, has reportedly chosen Banking Circle to offer quicker and lower-cost payments to its clients. By leveraging Banking Circle’s Payments on Behalf of (POBO) and Collections on Behalf of (COBO) services, SnapSwap will see enhancements to settlement times, reconciliation,...
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Decentro partners Yes Bank to launch prepaid program platform

Decentro, a banking API Integration platform for businesses, has announced the launch of its prepaid program platform in partnership with Yes Bank. The program caters to fintech brands, NBFCs, gig economy players, neobanks, and any consumer or business facing corporate entity by enabling them to launch co-branded prepaid cards. The card, which will use Decentro’s and Yes Bank’s API integration layer, is being launched on the RuPay Network.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

OCTO3 partners with DASH Next to bring DASH payments to its platform

DASH Next, a Thailand-based financial services company, and OCTO3, a Hong Kong-based provider of payment technology infrastructure, have partnered to offer DASH as a currency on the OCTO3 platform. OCTO3 works with major card schemes, alternative payment methods, regional e-wallets, clearing houses, third-party payment processors, PSPs, and large size merchants....
Technologypymnts.com

Global B2B Payments

NuORDER: Automation, Standardization Can Reduce Cross-Border eCommerce Payments Fees. B2B marketplaces want to offer the convenience and security of accepting card payments but seek options to lower the cost of payments without compromising and the guarantee of good funds. In the Global B2B Payments Playbook, Robert Johnson, of B2B eCommerce platform NuORDER, explains how standardizing payments and use of automation can help global eCommerce platforms manage both.
Economyehotelier.com

Worldline partners with Cendyn to enhance online payment

Worldline, the European market leader in payment and transactional services, announced its collaboration with Cendyn, a leading innovator in CRM, sales, and revenue strategy in the hospitality industry. Thanks to this partnership, hotels can now include secure e-payment solutions in any automated guest communication based on the seamless integration of...
Personal Financenewagebd.net

BRAC Bank partners with 5 new remittance exchange cos

BRAC Bank partnered with 5 new exchange companies to channel wage earners’ remittance through its country-wide network. The new remittance partners are KL Remit Exchange SDN BHD (Malaysia), CBL Money Transfer (Malaysia), Crown Agents Bank (UK), Hamdan Exchange LLC (Oman), and Global Money Exchange Company (Oman), said a press release on Wednesday.
Businessthepaypers.com

Visa to acquire Tink for EUR 1.8 bln

Visa has decided to acquire Europe-based Open Banking platform Tink, agreeing to pay total financial consideration of EUR 1.8 billion, inclusive of cash and retention incentives. Tink enables financial institutions, fintechs, and merchants to build tailored financial management tools, products, and services for Europe-based consumers and businesses based on their...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

JS Bank & Zameen.com Collaborate to Provide Home & Solar Financing to Its Customers

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / JS Bank partners with Zameen.com to provide easy and convenient home and solar financing solutions at flexible markup rates. This collaboration will serve as a touchstone, allowing the existing clientele of Zameen.com to opt for the affordable and conventional solar financing services offered by JS Bank. The agreement was signed by Zulfiqar Ali Lehri - Head of Distribution, Consumer Lending of JS Bank and Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan - Senior Director Sales of Zameen.com.
Economyfinovate.com

How Procurement Automation Can Help Banking and Financial Services

The following is a guest post from Mohammed Kafil, Senior Product Manager, Kissflow. The banking and financial services industry is severely affected by the global financial crises. They are in a state of flux due to regulatory confinements and the market’s increasing demands. For the past few years, the banking and financial services sector has been under intense pressure to meet market expectations while complying with strict regulations. This pressure is expected to increase in the foreseeable future. Banks and financial institutions must adopt new strategies to sustain and compete in this environment. Automation is an inevitable change that banks and financial institutions must adapt to sustain.
Softwarethepaypers.com

SCCG Management, Kinectify launch KYC/AML solutions for gaming industry

Kinectify and SCCG Management have partnered to bring Kinectify’s new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry. Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organisations to know each customer and vendor, streamline workflows, and centralise information. Kinectify, a US-based company, has developed AML and KYC software to centralise risk management information and automate processes. Kinectify’s leadership includes gaming AML practitioners and executives from a range of high-risk industries.