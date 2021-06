Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The Wells Fargo Rewards® Card* offers an okay option for access to an introductory APR period on purchases and balance transfers as well as rewards earning on purchases in the first six months. After the six month intro period, it’s no longer an exciting card to earn rewards on, and after the introductory APR period ends, it’s no longer an exciting card at all. For some credit card junkies looking for another hit, this card could make sense as a temporary wallet addition. That said, most should look elsewhere.