BNY Mellon launches e-bill solution

Electronic currency is one of the payment instruments that can be separately considered as a digital form of cash. Electronic money should be understood as a monetary value that is stored in electronic form and is issued upon direct receipt of money in order to carry out a particular payment transaction. Legal entities and individuals that are not e-currency issuers accept this monetary value. An e-money institution is a company that has the formal authority to issue e-currency. If we compare such institutions with traditional banks, we note that EMIs stands out for a number of advantages, in particular, they do not have to meet the capital requirements, they do not have to participate in deposit guarantee schemes, and they do not have to comply strictly with the KYC/AML requirements. That’s the reason for EMI license popularity for sale.