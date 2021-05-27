PBVUSD to provide vaccines for students 12 and older

At Marquette, we are committed to being the difference. Our Catholic, Jesuit mission and values call on us to care for each other and serve the common good. We recognize that your time at Marquette is a special one in your life, and we want you to have the best experience possible. In this spirit, we are requiring that students (undergraduate, graduate, professional) who will be attending classes during the 2021-22 academic year be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1, 2021. This decision was made after consulting with health experts, and it has been endorsed by the university’s COVID-19 Response Team, the University Academic Senate Executive Committee, the Staff Senate and the Graduate Student Organization. University leadership also consulted with the Marquette University Student Government Executive Board before making this decision, and will be continuing to work alongside them as well as other student leaders to ensure that all students’ needs and interests are fully represented and supported.