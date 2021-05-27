PBVUSD to provide vaccines for students 12 and older

In an effort to get younger people vaccinated, the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will hold a vaccination clinic Thursday for students 12 and older.

The district will hold the clinic at its training center at 4200 Ashe Road, just behind the district's main office.

The clinic will be providing the Pfizer vaccine for free.

It's open to students, their families and friends.

It runs from 2-5 p.m.