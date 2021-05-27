CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS To mask or not to mask

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com. So to mask or not to mask. That is the question. Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced without advanced notice that if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a face mask outdoors or indoors. While the announcement was an exciting next step, it was also confusing and kinda out of the blue. And I think we’re all still trying to figure out just exactly what we should be doing individually. And business owners are struggling with what to do for their staff and customers.