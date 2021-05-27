Cancel
Hillsborough County, FL

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS To mask or not to mask

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com. So to mask or not to mask. That is the question. Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced without advanced notice that if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a face mask outdoors or indoors. While the announcement was an exciting next step, it was also confusing and kinda out of the blue. And I think we’re all still trying to figure out just exactly what we should be doing individually. And business owners are struggling with what to do for their staff and customers.

Tampa Bay Times

Schools react to advice that masks aren’t needed once vaccinated

Fresh news on the COVID-19 front likely will have a big effect on how schools operate going forward. Read on for the latest, plus more Florida education news. Two key shifts came on how we deal with the pandemic. The CDC okayed Pfizer vaccines for children 12 to 15 years old. Some schools and other locations began making them available almost right away. Meanwhile, the agency also announced that fully vaccinated people should not have to wear masks, indoors or out, or even need to social distance.
Tampa, FL10NEWS

Masks on or off? Hillsborough County schools ask for parents' input

TAMPA, Fla — Parents have less than a week to help leaders at Hillsborough County Public Schools decide what should be done about masks during the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The district set up a survey link to gauge families' comfort levels for face coverings at school. Masks remain a...
Tampa, FLBay News 9

County-By-County: COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

We are compiling a county-by-county list of how Bay Area health departments are handling the COVID vaccine as it relates to ages 12-15. We will update this list as more information becomes available. PINELLAS COUNTY. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) has started scheduling appointments for Pfizer's...
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida Reports Another 3,263 New Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health Tuesday reported 3,263 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of cases recorded on a Tuesday since Feb. 2, when it was 1,998 new cases. It follows with the trend of new coronavirus cases continuing to decline. In the greater Tampa Bay area, the state Department...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Hillsborough County Emergency Management

Activity increasing, as COVID-19 restrictions relax. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order lifting all local COVID-19 restrictions and mandates on individuals and businesses. As a result, Hillsborough County, Pasco County and the city of Tampa have dropped their mask requirements. The order, however, does not apply to school...