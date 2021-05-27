Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hey MMA, it’s time for a few changes

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA is doing pretty well for a sport less than three decades old. From the UFC to Bellator to the PFL and beyond, the fight game has grown from a shady niche to the spotlit mainstream, drawing in new fans by the day. A few fighters have broken through to become global superstars.

blackchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Liddell
Person
Alistair Overeem
Person
Kyoji Horiguchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Combat#Mma Fighters#Ufc#Boxing#Fight Night#Sport Games#Pfl#Bigfoot#Invicta Fc#Nba#Lakers#Reebok#Nhl#Us Anti Doping Agency#Mma Promotions#Mma Refs#Championship Fights#Bouts#Ringside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmaindia.com

Colby Covington says fight against George St-Pierre would be ‘Extremely Easy’

Former Interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has made a bold statement saying that if he would ever fight George St-Pierre, it would be an easy fight for him. If anyone has got a perfect nickname then it’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. He is known for his trash talk and bold statements that he could make about anyone. Though most of the time he goes too far sometimes he also backs his statements with amazing performances in the octagon. At this moment he has no fight lined up so it was obvious that he was going to call out other fighters and make some headlines for himself.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Fight week for Bowerhouse MMA’s Anthony Hogeback at AOW18

The regional mixed martial arts action has picked up some steam after going through a rough stretch with the Covid-19 pandemic. Art of War Cage Fighting had been rolling along and putting on quality shows at several locations in Pennsylvania but after their 17th event on February 8, 2020 they were put on a long pause as were the hard-working, grinding, lesser known fighters who build the talent pool for places like the UFC. Let’s put all of that behind us and move into the current and relish that AOW and much of the regional events are back on path and ready to provide a venue for many. Right now there are more fighters prepared and ready to fight than there are opportunities. The regional scene has some catching up to do and Art of War Cage Fighting President, Mike Bickings plans to oblige. For the Saturday May 22nd AOW18 event, the state limited the fight card to a total of eight fights and limited seating capacity, but upcoming on July 31st, Art of War 19 will be back to full capacity both in the arena and on the fight card.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Amanda Serrano’s MMA opponent named

10-time, 7-division world champion and P4P best woman boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) will face pro-debuting Valentia Garcia in a mixed-martial-arts fight on June 11th at Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. The card will be presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing and air on UFC Fight Pass.
UFCcombatpress.com

LFA 108’s Steven Merrill: The Highs and Lows of MMA

On this episode of JFoMMATalk, host Jake Foley sits down with MMA fighter Steven Merrill in an unscripted interview that tells the highs and lows of MMA. Merrill talks about how he started MMA, a tragic car accident that changed his life forever, his upcoming fight against NCAA Division I wrestler Bryce Meredith, and more.
UFCcombatpress.com

Women’s MMA Weekend Review: Cachoeira and Lee Both Win by Stoppage

UFC 262 was a night with some great fights and really exciting finishes. As you surely know by now, I am going to go over the female bouts on the card. I will skip Katlyn Chookagian’s unanimous nod over Viviane Araujo due to my obvious personal bias towards Katlyn. This still leaves us with two fights to discuss, so let’s get into it.
UFCfanbyte.com

Time, What a Wild Concept (MMA edition)

Here’s the thing about professional fighters: They are not like regular people, in the sense that their brains and bodies are conditioned to do things that regular people can’t. But they are like regular people, in the sense that they host entirely human brains in their entirely human bodies, in the sense that they also get hungry and sleepy and old, in the sense that they struggle not just with ligaments and bones but with focus, inspiration, motivation, and all the other general parts that make up for the entirety of the human experience.
UFCchatsports.com

MMA SQUARED: Paul Felder’s retirement reminds us that MMA fans are... ungrateful.

Hey folks, I’ve just published my newest book, The Fine Art of Violence, Volume 2. It’s a collection of MMA art & essays featuring my own work plus that of two more artists and essays by seven of the brightest mind in MMA right now. Please visit chrisrini.com to get your signed & numbered book from this limited edition series. Last year, Volume 1 sold out in three days so we have high hopes for this series. Please enjoy these samples of the book below.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Max never stood on the Baku podium: ‘It’s time to change that’

Talking to Max Verstappen, we ask him how it feels to have secured the Monaco race win and to lead the championship for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Max answers: “It was a very good weekend and of course I’ve never stood on the podium there before so it was very nice to get the win. Taking the lead in the championship feels good but we need to be there at the end of the final race, that’s all that matters. Where we are now feels good and of course it shows that we had a decent start to the year but we have to keep on pushing because we still need to improve and do better.
UFCthemmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast: Rob Font’s Performance at UFC Vegas 27

Jason and Daniel take a look back at what happened last weekend at UFC Vegas 27 and Bellator 259 in this edition of The MMA Report Podcast. They discuss the tremendous performance by Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 27, Cris Cyborg retaining the Bellator women’s featherweight title, Valerie Loureda suffering her first defeat, and Carla Esparza making claim to be the next title challenger in the UFC strawweight division.
UFCBloody Elbow

Rob Font: ‘I’d probably fight Sean O’Malley before I’d fight Dominick Cruz’

Rob Font would prefer to fight Sean O’Malley than Dominick Cruz, stating that nobody is ‘dying to watch’ the latter in the UFC right now. Font made the comments following a question about his next matchup, with the top-three bantamweight not sure whether he wants to sit on the sidelines following his lopsided decision win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27, which all but guaranteed him a title shot against the winner Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 2.
UFCmymmanews.com

A Look At What UFC BW Contender Rob Font Has Done Over His Last Four Bouts

Current No. 3 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font has really come into his own lately. The Massachusetts native came over to the UFC with a record of 10-1, being a two-time CES featherweight champion prior to joining. Upon arrival, he KO’d The Ultimate Fighter vet, as well as WEC & UFC veteran George Roop in round one of his promotional debut.
UFCTMZ.com

UFC's Rob Font's Gunning For T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen Winner, Then Title Shot

Rob Font is fresh off the biggest win of his career -- an impressive dub over Cody Garbrandt -- and now the UFC star tells TMZ Sports who he has his sights set on next. "I'm one fight behind. I really am. We have the champion [Aljamain Sterling], he's got to obviously do the rematch with Petr Yan and then you have Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw that needs to happen."
UFCpeoriatimes.com

UFC returns to WV with championship rematches

For the first time in more than two years, UFC returns to Arizona and welcomes fans back at full capacity with a pair of championship rematches. Headlining the event will be middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he looks to fend off No. 3-ranked contender Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno seek to settle the score following their majority draw in December.