Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will strike a chord with new catch and raid formats

Pokemon Go's newest loading screen shows off some early details about Pokemon Go Fest, including the first "official" confirmation of Meloetta's appearance. Pokemon Go Fest is coming next month and Pokemon Go is starting to build hype for its annual big event. This year's theme is a music festival, and Pokemon Go recently uploaded a new loading screen (available with an update rolling out across devices) that shows several Pokemon in mid-performance. The biggest "reveal" in the loading screen is the appearance of Meloetta, the Mythical Pokemon whose appearance was all but guaranteed at this year's Pokemon Go Fest. Other Pokemon associated with the event, including the regional-exclusive Pokemon Chatot and Galarian Zigzagoon, also appear in the loading screen. You can check out the loading screen below: