Life Lessons: Jim Morrill, Longtime Observer Reporter

Last year, nearly four decades after The Charlotte Observer had hired him as a reporter in its Rock Hill, S.C., bureau—and after 11 national conventions, 10 Presidential elections, and too many campaigns and interviews to even try to count—Jim Morrill decided that, at 71, it was time to retire. Morrill had been the paper’s primary political reporter since 1987, chronicling the Tar Heel State’s emergence as one of the most important swing states in America and the assorted missteps and peccadillos of the politically prominent. He’s knocked on a lot of doors. “How scary is it,” wrote Rielle Hunter, the paramour of former U.S. Senator and vice presidential candidate John Edwards, “that I can identify Jim Morrill, a political reporter from The Charlotte Observer whom I have never met, by spotting the top of his head?”