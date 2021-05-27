Cancel
Ontario injects funds into Frontier Lithium’s processing pilot

By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian junior Frontier Lithium (TSX-V: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) said the Ontario government is injecting C$363,000 (about $300K) into the company’s pilot of a proprietary process that seeks to overcome certain risks linked to conventional lithium chemical processing used commercially outside North America. Frontier is developing the PAK lithium project in...

www.mining.com
Frontier Lithium, a Sudbury-based junior mining company, has landed $363,000 in provincial funding to be applied toward a proprietary metals extraction process. The company is collaborating with Glencore's XPS Expert Processing Solutions, a Sudbury industrial R & D lab, on a pilot plant for a refining process which would convert spodumene concentrate, taken from Frontier's exploration property in northwestern Ontario, into lithium hydroxide. This material is prized by electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers.