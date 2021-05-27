Ontario injects funds into Frontier Lithium’s processing pilot

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FRA:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that it has been actively engaged in searching for a facility in Detroit, Michigan, with a view to further developing and proving out its aim to produce modular units capable of generating green ammonia. The Company believes that there is significant market demand for practical green energy sources of the type the modular units would represent, including on the part of agricultural, farming and small Industrial operations, many of which utilize ammonia as fertilizer and feed. The Company expects to be in a position to make a further announcement in regard to this facility search in the near term. In addition, in anticipation of a securing a development facility, the Company is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Greg Barranger, who will be joining the Company as General Manager, Plant facilities Michigan.